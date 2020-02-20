Haley Kalil Rocks Black-And-White Bikini On The Beach While ‘Attempting To Get A Cool Instagram Picture’

Haley Kalil delighted her 334,000 Instagram followers by showing off her killer figure in the most recent addition to her feed.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model shared the skin-baring set of photos on Wednesday. The post contained a total of six images, which the 27-year-old explained were her attempts “to get a cool Instagram picture.” She did not exactly seem satisfied with the outcome of the photoshoot, however, her fans had nothing but love for the slew of snaps.

Haley was captured striking a number of poses on a gorgeous beach in the lengthy social media upload that brought some serious heat to her page. The cloudless sky and gorgeous blue-green water made for a stunning scene around her, but it was the bikini-clad model herself that captivated her audience with her jaw-dropping display.

The redheaded bombshell looked absolutely incredible in a black-and-white two-piece, which she indicated with a tag on the first snap was from Beach Bunny Swimwear. It included a unique top that nearly resembled a crop top with flutter sleeves and a black pocket over her chest. The number was tied in a dainty knot just below Haley’s bust, giving her audience a good look at her toned midsection and abs.

Haley’s also rocked a matching pair of black-and-white bikini bottoms that were even more risque. The skimpy garment covered only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut design, allowing the babe to showcase her toned legs and killer curves. In one photo, the stunner posed with her backside to the camera, revealing her swimwear’s cheeky style that exposed her pert derriere almost in its entirety. Meanwhile, its thick, black waistband sat high up on her hips, further accentuating her slender frame.

The Minnesota cutie added a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses to her beach-day ensemble and wore a set of heart-shaped hoop earrings for a bit of bling. She tied her signature red tresses up in a messy bun, though several locks came out and fell messily around her face as she romped around in the water.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the bikini babe went wild for attempts at the perfect Instagram picture. The upload has earned over 10,000 likes within 10 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Haley’s eye-popping display.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another said that Haley was “body goals.”

“Those pictures are beautiful,” commented a third.

“I deem this a cool Instagram post,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Haley has shown off her impressive physique on social media. Another recent addition to her feed included a short video that saw the model rocking a minuscule purple bikini with fuzzy socks. Fans loved the babe’s quirky look in the clip, which, to date, has earned nearly 11,000 likes.