Victoria Justice Shares Sweet Instagram Snap On Set Of Her New Movie To Celebrate Her Birthday

Victoria Justice may be busy on the set of her latest project, but the actress still has time to share a sweet snap on Instagram and thanks fans for all of their birthday wishes.

The Victorious actress turned 27 this week and got plenty of love from fans on social media, with many sharing well wishes and Happy Birthday messages. Victoria took some time out on Wednesday to thank them and share a picture of herself from the set of her latest project, the indie movie Push. In the picture, Victoria leaned onto a railing and flashed a smile while wearing a loose-fitting white tank top.

The picture led to many more birthday wishes from fans, some surprised at how much she’s grown up since her days as a Nickelodeon actress.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! I love you so much!” one fan wrote. “Thanks for being a huge inspiration and a big part of my childhood!!”

“You look so beautiful Vic, hope you had a day as amazing as that smile of yours,” another added.

Many were excited to learn that Victoria was working on a new project, the movie Push. As The Daily Mail noted, the indie flick has been filming on location in New York City and reunited Justice with her Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List co-star Matthew Daddario.

Push is not the only project for Victoria in the works. Late last year, the yet-to-debut streaming service Quibi announced that she was joining the horror anthology 50 States of Fright, which is directed and produced by Evil Dead director Sam Raimi. As ComicBook reported, Victoria joined a number of other actors including Christina Ricci and Rory Culkin in the series.

The series focuses on the scariest stories from each state. Victoria appears alongside Supernatural actor Colin Ford in an episode called Red Rum about a fright-filled story taking place in Colorado.

Even before her birthday picture on Instagram, Victoria had been giving fans some glimpses of her time in New York while filming her new movie. Earlier this week, she shared a picture of herself riding the subway and saying in the caption that she felt like a “real New Yorker.”

The pictures showed that the other real New Yorkers around her didn’t seem to care much that they were sharing a car with a star of television and film, as most looked down at phones and didn’t pay any attention to Victoria’s impromptu photo shoot.