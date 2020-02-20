Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Insane Curves In Tight Leather Pants

Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her 10.6 million followers with a sizzling double Instagram update that showcased her curves. The Russian bombshell perched on the counter in a kitchen and showed off her ensemble in the sexy update, and posed a question to her fans in the caption of the post.

The look that Anastasiya wore in the Instagram update was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in both the picture itself and in the caption of the post. The curvaceous queen wore a white top crafted from a silky fabric, which featured thin spaghetti straps and a figure-hugging fit. In both shots, Anastasiya’s body was turned to the side so that the front of the top wasn’t visible. However, it appeared to have lace-up details on the stomach, and her ample assets looked to be on full display.

Anastasiya paired the top with some skintight brown leather pants. The pants were so tight that they almost appeared to be painted on, and the high-waisted fit accentuated her hourglass physique. In the first snap, Anastasiya’s long blond locks cascaded down her back, and a silver watch sparkled on her wrist.

In the second snap, Anastasiya simply leaned back a bit, showing off her curves even more. She rocked bare feet and showcased more of her curvy legs, proving that the pants were snug all the way to her ankles. Her makeup in the post seemed minimal, with just enough to accentuate her natural beauty.

The buxom bombshell’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 39,500 likes within just two hours. Many of her fans also took the opportunity to share their thoughts in the comment section, and the post racked up 634 comments in the same time span.

“Beauty and perfection in this picture,” one fan commented, followed by a series of emoji.

Another fan responded to her caption, and said “make something you like! You look great, btw.”

One fan was not just captivated by Anastasiya’s curves, but by the background of the shot, and said “that kitchen is really nice.”

“You are so beautiful,” another follower added.

Anastasiya frequently shares sizzling snaps that showcase her curves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell posted a sexy video in which she rocked a one-piece hot pink swimsuit. She was spending some time at what appeared to be a rooftop pool, and the revealing swimsuit showcased her ample assets.