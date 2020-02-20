‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin To The Rescue

Huge new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kevin is ready to jump into the fray and help Devon when Devon needs help cracking a code related to his missing money. Devon actor Bryton James recently revealed the upcoming storyline details for his on-screen alter ego to Soap Opera Digest.

Devon (Bryton James) gets a strange text from an unknown number, and it contains a number that doesn’t mean anything to him. Immediately, Devon assumes the message is from Colin (Tristan Rogers) because the old man has messed with Devon more than once, so Devon is familiar with Colin’s M.O. Devon decides to get some help decoding the message, and he calls in Genoa City’s trust former federal agent, Chance (Donny Boaz).

Chance doesn’t really have a clue about the numbers, but he knows somebody who might — Kevin Fischer (Greg Rikaart). Kevin is more than happy to help out Devon no matter what the reason, but when he finds out they’re dealing with Colin, Kevin is that much more committed to busting the code.

“Colin has been a nemesis to so many people in Genoa City,” James noted. “When Kevin finds out that he’s helping to bring down Colin, he’s ready to use his computer skills in any way he can.”

Because Kevin has incredible skills, he realizes there is a pattern in the numbers, and it is not too long before Kevin has the whole strange thing figured out. Of course, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

“Kevin not only finds out that the numbers are to an offshore bank account, but it’s under Devon’s name and has a balance of $2.475 billion. It’s all the money that was stolen from him,” revealed James.

It makes no sense, and of course, they wonder if perhaps Colin has something else up his sleeve. Then, there’s also the concern of where Cane (Daniel Goddard) fits into everything. He supposedly left months ago to find Colin, and since then, Cane hasn’t been around even though Lily (Christal Khalil) mentioned that he was in Europe with their twins during one of her recent visits to Genoa City.

The whole situation gets even more complicated, but it does appear as if Devon recovered his fortune. However, now that he’s closed down Power Communication, he might not end up reopening the division. If Devon doesn’t, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) still won’t have her job back, but Devon might find an even better use of his fortune.