Laci Kay Somers Looks Smoking Hot In Black Lingerie And Thigh-High Stockings

Instagram sensation Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 10.6 million followers with her latest Instagram update, in which she rocked a revealing black lingerie set and seductive accessories. Laci paired the picture with a caption that encouraged her fans to check out a particular link, where she posts the “good stuff.”

In the snap, Laci perched on the edge of a bed with a cream-colored, tufted and upholstered headboard, and crisp white bedding. The pale linens and furniture provided the perfect backdrop for Laci’s bold look. She rocked a black bra crafted from a satin material that showcased a scandalous amount of cleavage. The lingerie highlighted her ample assets to perfection, and could barely contain her curves.

She had her legs crossed so that not all of her bottoms were visible, but she appeared to be wearing a simple black pair of underwear that matched her bra. Two thin straps were visible, stretching high over her hips and accentuating her hourglass physique.

Laci added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble. She rocked several bangles on one wrist in tones of rose gold, a pair of simple stud earrings, and a thick chain necklace. A belly button ring glinted on he stomach, drawing attention to her abdomen. She completed the look with a pair of semi-sheer thigh-high stockings with a thick black band at the top.

Her hair cascaded down her shoulders, and rather than her normal blond locks, it appeared to be an icy blue and silver hybrid. Laci slicked a soft pink gloss over her plump pout, and did the rest of her makeup in soft hues as well, from the flush of blush on her cheeks to her long lashes.

Laci’s followers couldn’t get enough of her smoking hot update, and the post received over 42,800 likes and 669 comments within just 50 minutes.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a series of emoji.

“Very gorgeous woman great body and very beautiful,” another fan added.

One follower called Laci “the woman men dream about.”

“You are absolutely perfect,” another said.

Laci is never afraid to flaunt her bodacious curves on her Instagram page for her eager followers. For Valentine’s Day this year, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell treated her fans to a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a leopard-print lingerie set. The print was a bit bolder than the typical pink or red looks worn for the romantic holiday, but it showcased Laci’s curves to perfection.