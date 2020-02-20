Kendra Wilkinson Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Her Latest Photo Shoot

Kendra Wilkinson showed her 2.8 million followers the ins-and-outs of a photo shoot, documenting the entire behind-the-scenes process of her latest shoot in an Instagram slideshow.

In the first photo, the Kendra On Top star posed with her head slightly tilted in the selfie. Her blond hair was deeply parted and tumbled down one shoulder. Her makeup looked natural: Her face was sun-kissed, with a sweep of warm blush along her cheekbones. She seemed to wear just a hint of eyeliner on her eyes, and her lashes were coated with dark mascara. She wore clear gloss on her lips.

The second picture was another selfie, this one even more close up than the first. She wore a delicate necklace with a heart pendant dangling from the chain. With the Instagram filter, Kendra appeared even more tan, her locks even more platinum.

The former Playboy model, in fact, shared a wealth of selfie shots in the Instagram set, as the fifth photo was taken of herself, by herself, as well.

The third image, however, really gave fans insight into what a photo shoot looks like, as everyone stood by on set as Kendra sat in a chair in front of the lighting.

The fourth picture was a more up-close shot of the action from the third photo. In this image, followers could see Kendra sitting on a white chair, wearing a denim ensemble. In her arms, she clutched a small, white bunny rabbit.

It was the sixth slide in the Instagram set that really tied the whole shoot together, as Kendra appeared from a dressing room wearing her entire ensemble. In the video, she swung open two black curtains to reveal herself wearing a light gray dress with large, billowing sleeves. The short frock looked amazing on the model, who struck several poses in the outfit.

Kendra shared how beautiful she felt in the caption of the slideshow, writing that she was basking in the glory of feeling that good.

Her fans seemed to agree, as they hurried to the comment section to praise the reality star for her looks and her radiance.

“Stunning. You seriously look like you’re 21,” one fan told the 34-year-old model.

“You look so pretty!!! Loving this feeling on you,” another wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“You’re glowing,” complimented a follower.

“You look beautiful Kendra..,” said a user.

As of press time, the Instagram slideshow racked up 24,700 likes and 532 comments and counting.