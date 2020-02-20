Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Glutes In Purple Leggings And Sports Bra For New Instagram Video

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan shared a dose of fitspiration with her 3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday when she uploaded a video series in which she trained her glutes.

Dressed in a purple sports bra and leggings, the blond beauty started the workout with a set of single-leg lying abductions with a cable machine. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 20 reps. Then, she moved on to a doing gliding side lunges with a barbell hoisted on her shoulders. For this exercise, she also suggested three 20-rep sets. The third video saw her knock out a set of curtsy lunges with side leg raises which she did while holding a weight plate.

Then she moved on to extended clamshells which meant that she had to lie on her side. With each rep, she raised her torso and hips upward and spread her knees, propping up her body on her elbow as she did so. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 15 reps on each side.

In her last video, she shared a “Fit Tip Of The Day” in which she shared advice on how the exercises could be done at home.

“All of these exercises can be done with bodyweight or using a resistance band,” she said in the clip. “A lot of those exercises that you see at the gym can be easily altered so you can do them at home.”

As of this writing, the post has been liked close to 20,000 times and almost 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the video.

“I’m obsessed with how clean and organized your workout videos are,” one person wrote.

Others seemed more excited about Ashleigh’s leggings than the workout. The flattering workout pants are from her activewear line NVGTN.

“I love the leggings WITH the booty contour but WITHOUT the leg contouring. I hope there’s a bunch of colors in this option so I can buy them all!!!!” a second commenter remarked before adding a series of starry-eyed emojis to their comment.

Some fans used the post as an opportunity to compliment Ashleigh.

“I love you perfect girl!” a third person wrote. “You are my motivation!! Please more Hiit Workout!!”

Amid all of those compliments, some fans had questions.

“Have you grown your hips over the years of training,” an inquisitive commenter asked. The model hasn’t answered the question, as of this writing.