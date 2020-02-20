Danish Bombshell Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Black Lingerie & Giant Angel Wings On Instagram

Danish bombshell Josephine Skriver celebrated her fourth anniversary as a Victoria’s Secret Angel today with sizzling lingerie pics. The model showed off her incredible figure in a black set and sported extra-large angel wings in two black-and-white photos.

The first snap showed Josephine standing on top of a desk in an elaborately decorated and classic room. She placed her left hand on her hips and propped out her right leg to the side, gazing at the camera with a fierce pout on her face. She wore her hair down in a right part with wavy locks that cascaded in front of both shoulders.

Her bra emphasized her cleavage and featured an eye-catching accent in the center. She paired it with a tiny lace thong with low-resting straps and didn’t wear any accessories besides her wings.

The white wings were hard to miss as they were extremely large, with large feathers throughout. The top part was a foot above Josephine’s head and the rest cascaded down towards the ground.

On the wall beside her was a large painting of a naked woman with her derrière lit up, and the ceiling of the room featured engraved wooden accents.

The second snap offered a different angle of the stunner’s ensemble as she stood on the table and threw both of her hands into the air. She popped out her left hip and gave a flirty pout with her eyes closed. She was photographed directly in front of the painting this time, her angel wings almost reaching the floor. Two lights hung from the ceiling and could be seen lit up on either side of the bombshell.

The beauty’s adoring followers took to the comments section with their rave reviews of her new share.

“I remember when we learnt it like yesterday So crazy how time flies. Forever proud of you Jo Love you,” gushed an admirer.

“Happy to be following you in this journey,” expressed a fan.

“And many more years to come!!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Forever an angel,” declared a supporter.

In addition, Josephine stunned in another lingerie pic on Instagram on February 2 — a black-and-white picture posted by Victoria’s Secret. The model wore a black lacy set and was photographed from the front and from the back. Her bra had thick straps and a sheer accent, and her bottoms were high-waisted with scalloped lace edging and a thong cut that left her booty bare.