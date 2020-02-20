‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch & Her Boyfriend Travis Mills Have Allegedly Split Up

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch and her boyfriend, musician Travis Mills, have allegedly called it quits after three years of dating, reports E! News.

The article states that fans have wondered about their relationship status for a couple of months now. The two haven’t been seen together in public or shared any recent photos on social media. It was particularly noticeable when neither Mills nor Petsch shared anything about each other on Valentine’s Day.

An insider told Us Weekly that Petsch had “moved her stuff out of his Los Angeles place.”

According to E! News, the last post from the couple on Instagram is from December when Mills shared a cute snap of the pair enjoying Disneyland together. Petsch, on the other hand, hasn’t shared anything of the couple on her Instagram since last April 2019 when she made a post for Mills’ birthday.

Fans on social media noted that Petsch had reportedly deleted a few old photos of the two together from her Instagram. Many of Petsch’s admirers were upset about the rumored split, even going so far as to claim “love is dead.”

“[S]omeone please tell me that Madelaine and travis didn’t actually break up.. this has to be a nightmare right?!” tweeted one fan.

“[A]s much as i dislike ‘riverdale’ i LOVE madelaine and travis and madelaine were the best,” wrote another sad user.

“Have sum [sic] respect for them both as humans and people with feelings y’all be to weird back off of Madelaine and Travis it’s not that serious,” added a third contributor.

However, other people thought it was a good thing that the Cheryl Blossom actress and the rapper ended their relationship.

“[W]hy are people not celebrating madelaine getting rid of travis,” asked someone else.

Dozens of Twitter users speculated on the reason behind their breakup, although the truth has not yet been revealed.

The above article from E! News indicated that Petsch was hoping to keep her relationship with Mills more low-key, as she used to share quite a bit about her personal life on social media and felt that she needed more privacy.

Petsch has been keeping herself busy as of late with filming for Riverdale — which was recently renewed for a fifth season. The Inquisitr previously reported that the actress looked gorgeous and glamorous at the Oscars pre and post-celebrations. She attended the Night Before party to celebrate the Motion Picture & Television Fund and the Vanity Fair after-party. Mills did not attend either event with her.