NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Trading Andre Drummond If He Picks Up His Option Next Summer, Says Former GM

Before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, most people expected the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade their veteran players and undergo a full-scale rebuild. To everyone surprise, the Cavaliers did the opposite and sent Brandon Knight, John Henson, and a future second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons to acquire Andre Drummond. However, though Drummond boosted the Cavaliers’ frontcourt and gave Love an All-Star caliber teammate, rumors still continue to circulate around his future in the NBA.

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, there is a growing belief around the league that the Cavaliers might consider moving Drummond as early as next summer. One former NBA general manager who spoke to Swartz predicted the Cavaliers to trade Drummond once he picks his $28.7 million option for the 2020-21 NBA season.

“I don’t think [Drummond and the Cavs] will last long,” the former NBA general manager said. “I could see them trading him to a team this summer if he agrees to pick up his option. They could also do a sign-and-trade if he agrees to a new long-term deal. I don’t think he’ll be in Cleveland for long.”

As of now, the Cavaliers consider Drummond as part of their long-term future. Though he admitted that he didn’t get assurance from Drummond that he intends to stay in Cleveland beyond the 2019-20 NBA season, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman is hoping that the All-Star big man will be opting in to the final year of his contract next summer.

“Absolutely, we consider him a potential long-term play,” Altman said. “Obviously, he has a player option that if he picks up, we think we’re in good shape in terms of our cap space. There’s no better money spent than on Andre Drummond if he picks up his option.”

The Cavaliers may currently look committed to keeping Drummond, but it still won’t be a surprise if they really decide to trade him in the summer of 2020. Despite the addition of Drummond before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, nothing has changed in Cleveland. As of now, the Cavaliers are yet to figure out how to consistently win games. So far, they have lost eight of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 15 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 14-40 record.

Once he decides to pick up his player option for the 2020-21 NBA season, Swartz believes that Drummond’s expiring contract could carry immense value for the Cavaliers. Drummond is expected to receive a strong interest from the NBA teams who wants to boost their frontcourt while preserving their salary cap space for the summer of 2021 where the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers could become unrestricted free agents.