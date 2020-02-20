Italian Basketball Star & Model Valentina Vignali Sizzles In Insanely Short Pink Leather Skirt

Valentina Vignali took to social media to share a sizzling photo of herself clad in a skimpy leather skirt. As those who follow the basketball star on Instagram know, she shares a good mix of photos from her time on the court, as well as her time off of it. In the latest update that was added to her sexy feed, the brunette beauty showed off her killer fashion sense in another smoking hot outfit.

For the photo op, the Italian bombshell struck a pose outside in the middle of a crosswalk. She looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face while showing off her athletic figure. The NSFW outfit included an oversized black sweater that draped perfectly off her body, paired with a pink leather miniskirt that came with a matching belt. The skirt also featured a number of different silver zippers, including a diagonal one running across the front.

Vignali looked picture-perfect, wearing her long, dark locks down and parted in the middle. She added some curls to her beautiful locks and they fell all the way down to her chest. The athlete rocked a stunning makeup application that included eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, and lipgloss.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s already earning plenty of attention.

In addition to well over 46,000 likes, the post has also amassed over 100 comments. While most of Vignali’s fans took to the hot new snapshot to express their thoughts in Italian, many others dropped a line in different languages, including English. Some Instagrammers commented to let the basketball superstar know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous six-foot-tall frame.

“Wow you are bellaaaa!!!” one fan exclaimed, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Where did you get the skirt? Is fantastic,” a second Instagrammer asked the model.

“Very beautiful rose. You are so pretty my dear,” another gushed, along with a series of flame emoji that were added to the end of the post.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner ditched her basketball uniform once again, that time in a dress. In the shot, the model rocked a tight red dress that clung to her body, hugging all of her gorgeous curves and showing off her beautiful stems. The sexy little number also dipped low into her chest as well, offering generous views of her decolletage. Like her most recent update, that one drew in thousands of likes.