Cynthia Bailey Dishes On If NeNe Leakes Will Receive An Invite To Her Upcoming Wedding

Cynthia Bailey shared how she feels about NeNe Leakes attending her future wedding to her fiance Mike Hill.

Although the two are in a better place since having a discussion while recording Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans have wondered if Bailey will extend an invite to Leakes for her second wedding. Bailey spoke to Hollywood Life about the situation and confirmed that Leakes would be receiving a “save the date” for her big day. She also added that she plans to invite all of her RHOA cast members, including Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Kenya Moore. She said she would do so based on the fact that throughout her drama with the ladies on the Bravo hit, they ultimately support each other’s personal strides.

“Honestly, I want to extend a [wedding] invite to all of the ladies on the show,” Bailey said.

“I think one of the things that we do share a bond with, for the most part, is everybody wants to be happy. Everybody wants to be in love, the ladies that want to have babies want to have babies. I think that regardless of where I am in the relationship with NeNe, I think in her heart she’s happy for me that I found Mike.”

Bailey also confirmed with the outlet that she and Leakes are in a “better place” since they went head to head during the Season 11 reunion. Leakes was upset with Bailey after she invited Moore to her Seagrams event without Leakes’ knowledge. Bailey has said that she didn’t know that Moore was coming, but the run-in still caused a rift between her and Leakes that traveled into Season 12. While she wouldn’t deem them “friends” at the moment, Bailey did say that they are able to have a pleasant conversation when they run into each other.

“If I see her, if I walk out of this studio now and I see her, I will absolutely run-up to her and say hello. — Maybe not run, but I would say hi. I would speak if I saw her, and I’m good,” Bailey says of her relationship with Leakes now.

As for Leakes, the actress shared back in December 2019 that she would attend Bailey’s wedding. She also said at the time that she wasn’t sure if she would get an invite, but would go based on her past friendship with Bailey. The two were friends for several years and Bailey was introduced on the show as one of Leakes’ gal pals.