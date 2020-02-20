Elizabeth Warren Is ‘Basically Hillary Clinton 2.0,’ Says Journalist

Journalist Alex Rubinstein, a contributor for The Grayzone, recently expressed his belief that the foreign policy goals of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren overlap with those of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

“Elizabeth Warren is basically Hillary Clinton 2.0,” he tweeted before referencing a Twitter thread that outlines the evidence for his assertion.

Rubinstein spoke of Clinton’s State Department, which he claims “waged war” using sanctions, soft power, and armed proxies. He then pointed to a clip of Warren on The View and noted the comparison to Clinton’s approach.

“We need to have the confidence and the strength to use all of our tools. Our diplomatic tools, our economic tools,” Warren said after expressing her belief that the military should not be used to support non-military problems.

Rubinstein noted Warren’s campaign site, where she outlined her plan to rebuild the State Department and pointed to a quote from her 2016 op-ed in The New York Times: “personnel is policy.”

“So who are the people that would staff her newly rebuilt State Department?” he asked.

Rubinstein noted Warren’s reported team of 35 foreign policy advisers, many of whom he claims have experience working for “big four Democratic foreign policy think tanks.”

I want everyone who understands Hillary Clinton is a foreign policy hawk to watch this video of Daniel McAdams breaking down how her State Department waged war by means of soft power, sanctions & armed proxies. She achieved US foreign policy objectives through State, not the DoD pic.twitter.com/IUpaFLsWV8 — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) February 19, 2020

In an article for The Greyzone, Rubinstein and Max Blumenthal outline Warren’s list of foreign policy advisers, which they claim will push the same agenda that was seen in the administration of former President Barack Obama.

“A close examination of Warren’s newly assembled team of international advisors presents little hope of change from the military interventionism, regime change strong-arming and drone warfare that characterized the administration of President Barack Obama.”

Per NBC News, Warren and Clinton have reportedly grown closer and been communicating since the start of Warren’s presidential campaign. However, Warren’s camp has declined to discuss the nature of the conversations between the pair and say whether the Massachusetts Senator’s campaign goals align with Clinton’s approach,

According to The Hill, Obama has also taken a liking to Warren and has reportedly talked her up to Wall Street and wealthy donors behind closed doors.

“He obviously thinks she’s very smart,” a Democratic donor said. “He thinks her policy ideas matter. And I think he sees her running the campaign with the most depth.”

Despite the alleged praise, Obama has not endorsed a Democratic presidential candidate, and a source close to the former president said he would support any Democratic nominee. The claim contradicts a previous Politico report that suggested Obama was willing to intervene to stop Bernie Sanders from winning the nomination.