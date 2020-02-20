Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Rocks Black Lace Bra While Teasing New Blond Hairstyle

Anna Nystrom drove her fans wild as she rocked a black lace bra in a sizzling new social media share. Over the past few weeks, she has been snapping selfies left and right, and her followers have gone crazy over every single post. In the latest photo that was added to her wildly popular page, the social media sensation stunned in an up-close selfie that had her fans buzzing.

In the shot, the Swedish-born beauty appeared front and center, posing in front of a cream-colored curtain. She stood in profile, looking off into the distance with a serious look across her face. The model put on a sexy display in a black lace bra that pushed up her chest and showed off a lot of cleavage for the camera. The scandalous image was only snapped from just below the chest to the top of her head but she looked nothing short of perfect.

To add to the look, the fitness trainer wore her long, blond-dyed locks parted in the middle. She added curls to her tresses, which fell all the way down past her chest. Nystrom also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included winged eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

In the caption of the shot, she geotagged her location in Sweden and told her followers that she dyed her hair a lighter blond.

The post has only been live on her page for about three hours but it’s already earning the model a ton of attention from her fans with 53,000 likes and well over 600 comments. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to let the bombshell know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her scandalous bra. A few more let the model know their thoughts on her new hair color.

“You’re always a wonderful woman,” one fan gushed, adding a series of pink heart and flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful picture, as beautiful and charming as ever, I love you,” a second fan remarked.

“You always look absolutely stunning. Probably one of the most beautiful women on earth,” said a third admirer.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom posted a photo of another big change in her life — an engagement. In the gorgeous shot, she stood in her man’s arms as the two were caught up in an embrace. In the caption, she shared that she and her boyfriend finally got engaged and were keeping it under wraps for a long time. However, she figured that Valentine’s Day would be a good time to share the good news.