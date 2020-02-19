Elizabeth Hurley Shimmers In A Plunging Silver Dress

Elizabeth Hurley sparkled in her latest Instagram slideshow, wearing a shiny metallic gown with a deep-V neckline and a slit.

In the first photo, the 54-year-old model looked incredible as she leaned her arm against a white-curtained cabana. Though she didn’t tag the location, she seemed to be at a beach resort somewhere, as there were palm trees in the background and the floor was made up of sand.

The dress was sleeveless and only boasted tiny straps, which showcased Elizabeth’s toned arms. It cascaded down to the floor, with the slit showing just a hint of a tanned leg. The plunging neckline flaunted her ample chest and cleavage. She paired the outfit with a matching silver bangle.

In the second picture, as the actress is known to do, she sat much closer to the camera, sharing a more intimate portrait of herself in the frock. She sat on a lounge chair, her arms next to her sides. As she leaned forward slightly, her 1.6 million Instagram followers got a better look at her curvaceous chest. The slit also appeared much higher in this image, with it sliding up all the way to her thigh. She gave the camera a hint of a smile.

In both photos, Elizabeth’s makeup shined brightly in the light, the color palette matching the icy tones of the dress.

Her chocolate brown locks tumbled down her shoulders in messy, beachy waves. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner, accentuating her irises. She wore a silver eyeshadow, which perfectly complimented the metallic frock. She wore a warm, pink blush on her cheeks, and her lips were glossed with a similar rosy shade.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram set received more than 48,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments from excited fans eager to tell Elizabeth how beautiful she looked in the gown.

Some were envious of her style, and needed the details on the fashionable ensemble.

“You always look so stunning,” one fan wrote. “Where is that bracelet from btw. I love it.”

“Love your dress, very beautiful as always!!” said another.

“Timeless,” shared a follower

Others were just here to declare the model as number one in their book.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!” exclaimed a user.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Elizabeth loves to get sexy with her evening wear and more formal attire. Back in January, she glittered in a sequined pink dress with a deep-V neckline that showcased her chest.