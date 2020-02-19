Anita Herbert Shows Off Incredible Bod In Tiny Black Bikini & Poses With Her Dog On Instagram

Anita Herbert shared a new eye-catching Instagram snap today as she rocked a tiny black bikini and showed off her incredibly fit body. The stunner posed with her cute and small dog named Fig and accompanied the photo with a long caption about their story.
The stunner posed outside on a patio with glass railings, holding Fig in her right hand and giving him a kiss. She propped out her right foot and left her other hand by her side, glancing at the camera and exuding a playful vibe.
The model’s top was very small, so much so that a hint of her underboob could be seen. Her bottoms were equally revealing, with a small piece of fabric censoring her figure and thin side ties that rested high on her hips. Her chiseled abs were hard to miss and the side of her bare booty was also visible.
Anita wore her hair down and brushed in front of her left shoulder, with the longest pieces reaching her waist. Her makeup application included shimmery peach eyeshadow and dark lashes. Additionally, she sported a white manicure with a blue design on it.
The model’s dog looked quite happy in the photo and gazed into the distance. Notably, he wore a blue feathery hair accessory that matched the ocean below.
Behind Anita was a scenic view of the shoreline in Miami Beach, Florida, that included multiple buildings lining the street. The snap was taken on a cloudy day, and the visible stretch of the beach looked deserted.
Is it normal to love your dog more than most people????? . Does anyone feel the same?????????♀️???? . …..if not, then I’m in big trouble???? . #StoryTime ???????????? If you ever watch my stories you probably know my ???? Mr.Fig ???? His real name is Füge ???????? (in my language hungarian) but I had americanize it because no one was able to pronounce it????????♀️???? . He is a Hungarian yorki, we came to the US ???????? together 7 years ago. . ???? has been my soul mate for more than 10 years now. – damn, we both are getting old ???? . We have been through A LOT together! He was always next to me through ups & downs.???? . I wish I could tell him, how much he has taught me. He was the first thing in my life I was fully responsible for???? I did have another dog before him back in Hungary, but I was still living with parents, so it wasn’t really the same ya know.???? . I still remember my dad got SO MAD at me when he found out that I got my Fig. He refused to even speak to me for weeeeeeks ????????????♀️ Don’t get me wrong he LOVES animals, he just didn’t think that I was up to the task & would be able to take good care of him. Well, I gotta admit I was young & a little crazy back then???? . Fig ???? showed me how it feels to love someone unconditionally. There is nothing truer in this word than the love of your dog. . He has more personality & loyalty in his tiny little body than most people I know! I love him with my whole heart. . I love this little monkey so freakin much, he makes everyday so much better ❤just by being next to me . You are my baby & I love you forever!???????? . (PS: I just got home from traveling & being away from him always makes me a “little” emotional if you couldn’t tell ????)
Anita’s fans took to the comments section to rave over the photo, although many people couldn’t help but respond to her caption.
“I have a little yorki myself and I feel The same,” wrote an admirer.
“I think it’s normal You look sooooooo gorgeous,” gushed a second social media user.
“I don’t even have a dog, and I love them more than people,” responded a follower.
“Totally there with you sis! The most pure kind of love from these innocent little creatures,” wrote a supporter.
In addition, Anita posted another swimwear pic four days ago, that time rocking a mismatched bikini. She stood on a patch of lawn by the beach, holding a bottle with her left hand and playing with her hair with her right hand. The model wore a bright orange top with a square cutout in the center, allowing her to flaunt her cleavage. She paired it with black thong bottoms with tassel side ties and completed her look with a black baseball hat.