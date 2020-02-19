Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Sizzles In A Red Floral Print Bikini

The blond athlete was posing on a Hawaiian beach.

Nastia Liukin showed off her fit figure in a colorful bikini during a Hawaiian getaway. On Tuesday, the gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to share a photo of her stylish swimsuit with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The 30-year-old Russian American athlete was pictured rocking a vibrant red bikini that featured a white and blue tropical floral print. Nastia was posing from the side, making it difficult to see much of her top’s design. However, it was evident that it had thin shoulder straps and cups that provided plenty of coverage on the sides.

The blond beauty’s matching bottoms were a high-cut design that helped showcase her long, slender legs. The garment also had thick side straps and a cheeky back that provided a peek of her pert posterior. The waistline was high in the back, but it dipped down low in the front to expose Nastia’s toned, slender stomach.

The stunning sunbather’s entire body looked lean but strong. Nastia was posing with her right knee slightly bent and her left arm down at her side. She was reaching up to touch her hair with her right hand. While her face was turned towards the camera, she was looking slightly off to the side instead of directly into its lens. She had her lips parted in a small smile.

For her beauty look, Nastia rocked black eyeliner, mascara, and a natural pink lip. She was wearing her long, golden tresses partially up in a high, messy ponytail. Much of the back of her hair was down, and it was styled in beachy waves that almost reached the band of her bikini. A sea breeze was making some of the shorter strands of her hair swirl around her face.

Nastia was standing beside a long row of gray cushioned loungers on a gorgeous beach. According to a tag that she added to her photo, it was snapped at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai located on Hawaii’s Kona-Kohala coast.

Nastia used another tag to reveal that her bikini was a design from the luxury swimwear brand Onia.

As of this writing, the Olympian’s photo has been liked over 28,000 times. Nastia used the caption of her post to ask her followers if they prefer the beach or the mountains, but a few fans got a bit distracted by her bikini body.

“Beach. Wouldn’t find you looking like that in the mountains,” read one response to her question.

“Can you stop being so gorgeous?? GF you are awesome,” another fan wrote.

“If I looked like you, it would be beach for life!! But since I don’t, I guess I will stay covered up in the mountains,” a third commenter remarked.

“What?….I’m sorry I forgot the question,” a fourth commenter quipped.

Nastia isn’t the only member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Women’s Gymnastics Team who has flaunted her beach body on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Shawn Johnson was rocking a blue bikini top in a video that she shared on her account last month.