Fitness Model Krissy Cela Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Sports Bra and Matching Briefs On Instagram

Fitness model Krissy Cela showed off her enviably sculpted physique in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the shared selfie clip, the brunette beauty kneeled on a bedroom floor while wearing a sports bra and matching briefs. Early on in the video, she lifted the sports bra up a bit to reveal even more of her chiseled midsection. She later flexed the biceps on her right arm before throwing up a peace sign and making a goofy grin.

In the caption, Krissy revealed that she had been taking a break from working out and that her body had enjoyed it. She admitted that she had felt a little guilty about taking the time off but insisted that her body was grateful for the rest. The break was shortlived, however, since she later told fans that she planned to go back to the gym to resume her regularly scheduled fitness routine tomorrow.

The clip has been viewed over 35,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 70 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, several of Krissy’s fans agreed with what she said about taking a rest from working out.

“SAME!! Breaks are needed and so good for your body and mind!” one person wrote.

“It’s my rest week right now and I am relaxing! Bout to get me a massage as well” another added.

Others used the post as an opportunity to compliment Krissy’s figure.

“Your figure is actually goals,” a third commenter remarked.

“LOOOOVEE YOUR BODYYY,” a fourth gushed.

Although Krissy normally posts workout videos, this isn’t the first time she has simply shown off her enviable physique in an Instagram upload. In a previous post shared on the platform a week ago, the British beauty wore a white sports bra and briefs as she posed in a sun-drenched doorway. She wore her hair down for the two-photo update and appeared to have been makeup-free for the two-photo update.

But Krissy’s caption revealed that the post wasn’t all about flaunting her figure. In it, she discussed her mental health and opened up about how she got out of a dark place in her life.

“Instagram is a fraction of life so yeah the majority of people will show you the best bits,” she wrote. “Truth is, I was dealing with a lot and that’s okay… we all do.”

The post currently has close to 120,000 likes and over 800 Instagram users have commented on it so far.