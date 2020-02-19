Australian Model Gabby Epstein Celebrates ‘Pisces Season’ In The Tiniest Pink Bikini

Gabby Epstein marked the beginning of Pisces season by showing off her incredible bikini body in a new Instagram post that her fans are absolutely loving.

The steamy new addition to Gabby’s feed was shared on Wednesday, which also happened to be the Australian model’s 26th birthday. It included a total of two photos of the babe enjoying a beautiful day outside on a balcony. Behind her was a picturesque view of a gorgeous beach with white sand and teal water. The scene was nothing short of stunning, but it was Gabby herself that truly captivated her audience by flaunting her killer curves in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Gabby slayed in the itty-bitty two-piece that was of a hot pink color that popped against her all-over tan. The swimwear included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms, which were stretched out to her sides and rested on the rail of the balcony wall. The number also boasted a set of impossibly tiny triangle-shaped cups that covered up only what was necessary and exposed an ample amount of cleavage from every angle.

The blond bombshell completed her swimwear look with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The number just barely passed Instagram’s nudity guidelines, but still treated Gabby’s 2.3 million followers to a complete look at her toned legs and famous curves. Meanwhile, its string waistband was pulled high up on the stunner’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Gabby added a stack of gold necklaces to her barely-there ensemble, as well as a pair of dainty hoop earrings for just the right amount of bling. Her platinum tresses were tied in a messy updo that was blown all around her in the ocean breeze. As for her makeup, the babe sported a minimal look that included red lipstick, a dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were quick to show some love for Gabby’s latest social media appearance. After just 20 minutes of going live, the double Instagram update has accrued nearly 12,000 likes — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload, where many left compliments for the Aussie hottie’s eye-popping display.

“Absolute perfection!! You are so beautiful!!” one person wrote.

Another said that Gabby was “body goals.”

“Girl you look amazing!” commented a third.

Others took the opportunity to wish the social media sensation a happy birthday.

This is hardly the first time that Gabby has tantalized her Instagram followers with a skin-baring look. Another recent addition to her page saw her flaunting her curvy booty in a tiny thong. That post also proved popular, earning more than 116,000 likes.