Selena Gomez Glows In The Spotlight As She Appears To Comment About Ex Justin Bieber: ‘Vulnerable Ain’t Easy’

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez hit up Instagram in a stunning shot taken in an empty theater. She stood in front of a seat while a massive spotlight from behind her lit the talented artist. As she struck a dramatic pose, she put her arms back while placing her hands on the back cushion of another folding chair.

The 27-year-old Latina goddess looked ethereal in the black-and-white image in which she wore a simple white slip. The slinky garment featured spaghetti straps and was tailored such that her lithe body revealed that she did not appear to be wearing anything underneath the silky item.

In the photo, Selena’s luxurious brown locks shined as she looked up at the camera while the spotlight backlit her hair. A bunch of her curly tresses framed her face that seemed to be rocking some makeup. Given the harsh lighting, it was hard to tell which applications the beauty chose in order to enhance her good looks.

The star’s newest social media post came on the same day as a source close to the performer reportedly talked to Hollywood Life about Selena’s feelings regarding ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s admission of guilt about his past relationships. He said he had been “reckless” when dating her and before he married Hailey Baldwin in 2018.

This confession is possibly why the “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker — who dated the Canadian heartthrob on and off for about eight years until 2018 — spoke about her vulnerability on social media.

“Selena doesn’t want her relationship with Justin to define her but she does feel some comfort that he spoke out about what he did. She hopes that he is being genuine,” said Hollywood Life‘s source, who continued to explain how this personal outcry from her former love has been moving forward.

“While Justin has come to terms with his past indiscretions and continues to process his former behavior, Selena is taking a totally different route when it comes to healing…instead of rehashing things over and over she finally thinks she is in a place where her future is bright. What Justin said is what it is and she will take any positives from it that she can but it’s not going to make or break anything for her emotionally moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Selena’s most recent Instagram update confessing her feelings about vulnerability was immediately popular with her massive following of 168.8 million people. Within less than an hour of going live, the post earned nearly 1.3 million likes and more than 11,200 comments.

“Baby you are everythinggggg,” exclaimed one follower.

“Looking perfect or whatever,” stated a second fan, who added two green hearts and three sparkling stars emoji.

“…selenaaaa u are confusing ussss omg,” confessed a third Instagram user.

“QUEEN OF being vulnerable,” remarked a fourth admirer, who summer up the star’s update.

Selena doesn’t always post such serious matters on Instagram. In a recent update, she rocked a pair of Mickey Mouse gloves in a legless bodysuit while seeming to ascend upward, as reported by The Inquisitr.