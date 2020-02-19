Rapper Young Thug Under Fire For Transphobic Tweet About Dwyane Wade’s Child, Saying ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’

The rapper intentionally referred to Zaya as Wade's 'son.'

After it was made public that Dwyane Wade‘s child came out as transgender the majority of people have been supportive of the decision online. Young Thug is among those who have not been supportive and he decided to voice his thoughts in a tweet about Zaya Wade. Now the rapper is facing severe backlash from fans on social media.

Thugger is one of the most popular rap artists in the country and has been applauded in the past for his gender-forward fashion style. Late yesterday he had a message for the child of the Miami Heat and sent out a tweet to his 4.3 million Twitter followers.

In the now-deleted tweet he intentionally referred to Zaya, who was born as Zion, as the basketball player’s “son.”

“All I wanna say to [Wade’s] son is: ‘GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES.’ But hey live your true self.”

The So Much Fun rapper decided to delete that tweet but a shorter version that does not directly address a member of the Wade family is still up, and is the last thing he posted.

“You’re gods best creation,” he posted on Twitter.

That tweet has over 107,000 likes and 34,000 retweets. Users noticed the deleted tweet and did not let the Atlanta, Georgia rapper forget about it. The top reply is a screenshot of the deleted tweet along with a meme of Lisa and Marge Simpson from The Simpsons sharing a knowing look.

The replies are filled with people condemning the transphobic sentiment. Members of the LGBTQ+ community voiced how disheartening these types of statements can be.

“Comments like this is why we LGBTQ individuals struggle more and more even after we’re out. Please don’t do this,” one Twitter user replied.

“This is big trash,” another person wrote.

Fans of the “Hot” rapper warned him to watch his words because he could get “cancelled,” and were defending the Atlanta artist’s comments by claiming they were not overtly transphbobic. Although many took exception with Young Thug’s intentional misgendering of the 12-year-old Wade.

Not all the tweets were direct replies to the 28-year-old. One person tweeted that the rapper was misquoting the bible, and took exception with him evoking god for this instance.

“Stop bringing god up only when it’s convenient about ‘homophobia’ situation. If you’re going to use the bible correctly don’t use it only during this,” the person tweeted.

As covered by The Inquisitr, fellow rapper Boosie Badazz released a harshly-worded video chastising Dwyane Wade for allowing his daughter to identify as transgender. His video warned Wade to not let his “male” child “cut his dick off.”