Abigail Ratchford Shows Fans What She Looks Like Without Fake Lashes

Abigail Ratchford gave her 9 million Instagram followers a rare glimpse into what she looks like when she’s not fully made-up for a photo shoot.

In a series of Instagram story videos, the “Queen of Curves” showed off her face sans false eyelashes, and, while she looked different, she seemed to be thoroughly embracing the change. She positioned herself into several poses, looking like she was having a good time with each one.

Despite the fact that she was wearing a face full of makeup everywhere but her eyes, the 28-year-old model looked like she went completely au natural with the look, appearing to be fresh-faced without her lashes.

Abigail typically wears dark, thick, luscious lashes that fan out and curl up so intensely that they hit her brow bone. Sans eyelashes, however, she showed off her natural beauty and seemed to glow.

Abigail wore a matching heather gray ensemble for the video clips, fluttering her lashes and posing at different angles to get the perfect shot. She used the “dream face” Instagram filter for at least one Boomerang video, which smoothed out her skin.

In one clip, she held the camera as far away from herself as she possibly could, to get the optimal selfie video of her face.

In this video, she wore a long-sleeve crop top that showed off her ample bust. Due to the skimpy nature of the shirt, she also flaunted her sculpted abs and toned physique. She paired the minuscule shirt with tight leggings, which showcased her her curves.

Abigail’s jet-black hair tumbled down her her chest in waves, reaching all the way down to her stomach. While she wore no eye makeup, the rest of her face was made up to perfection: Her brows were gorgeously arched and framed her face. Her green eyes shined brightly. Her skin was sun-kissed and dewy. She appeared to wear an icy highlight on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop. She paired the highlighter with a slight sweep of bronzer, making her look even more tan. She wore a dusty-rose colored gloss on her lips.

Her hair blew to the side as she stuck her tongue out for the camera, showing off her glittering white grin.

Though Abigail has seemingly never posed without makeup before, she has, however, appeared without clothes for several photo shoots. In fact, her most recent one was for Valentine’s Day, in which she laid in a bed of rose petals, completely nude, except for carefully arranged flowers.