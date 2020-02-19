Vicki Gunvalson Throws Shade At Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Husband, Sean, For Wearing High Heels

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke shared a sweet photo of herself and husband Sean Burke attending Tantrums & Tiaras, a fundraising event held at the San Diego LGBT Community Center. The couple was there in support of their son, Jacob, who recently decided to try drag. In support of his son, Sean wore a pair of red high heels. Former Orange County housewife, Vicki Gunvalson, made a snide remark about Sean’s choice of footwear, reports Radar Online.

Vicki took a screengrab of Braunwyn’s photo and pasted it into her Instagram story, adding, “does anyone else see what is on Sean’s feet?” The story has since been deleted, but not before thousands of people saw it and notified Braunwyn of Vicki’s shady comment.

It didn’t take long for the outspoken new member of RHOC to fire back at Vicki in defense of her husband. Radar Online reported that Braunwyn responded to one of her followers in the comments section of her post.

“I guess I could use my platform to sell teeth whitening trays, but fundraising for The Center in San Diego, an organization that does 84,000 site visits a year, is way more my thing.”

The outlet also quoted a video the housewife shared explaining why Sean chose to wear high heels to the Tantrums & Tiaras event, saying that “it was Sean’s way of supporting his son and all the other kids that the youth center helps. But more importantly, it was a way to take something that so many people are uncomfortable with and try to normalize it.”

While Vicki may not have approved of Sean wearing heels, that wasn’t the case for several other housewives from the Bravo franchise.

Fellow RHOC star, Kelly Dodd, jokingly responded, “Sean, can I borrow those [high heel emoji]?”

Real Housewives of New Jersey members Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin also liked and commented on Braunwyn’s post.

This exchange isn’t the first time that Vicki has dissed Braunwyn and her husband. The two women got into a heated argument on the season 14 reunion of Real Housewives of Orange County. Throughout the season, Braunwyn was outspoken about her same-sex attraction, even admitting to having threesomes with her husband for his milestone birthdays. She was shown kissing fellow housewife, Tamra Judge, in multiple episodes.

Vicki felt that Braunwyn was acting trashy and that if she wanted to kiss other women, she should do it “off-camera.” Her tirade was met with backlash online from people who though Vicki was being hypocritical due to her own illicit behavior on the reality series over the years, and for coming off as homophobic.