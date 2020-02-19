‘RHOA’ Stars NeNe Leakes And Cynthia Bailey Have Mended Their Friendship After Ongoing Feud

NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey are working to repair their friendship after more than a year of not getting along.

On a Sunday, February 16 episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans of the show watched as Leakes and Bailey aired out their issues that had been brewing since Season 11 of the Bravo series. According to Hollywood Life, Leakes reached out to Bailey first earlier in the episode, by sending her hors d’oeuvres to celebrate the launch of Bailey wine cellar. The wine company is Bailey’s newest venture, which adds on to her modeling school and eyewear collection.

Once Bailey saw the congratulatory gift from Leakes, she decided to extend an invitation out to her old friend. She invited Leakes to have a glass of wine at the cellar, which Leakes accepted. On the show, Bailey shared during her confessional interview that she was ready to speak to Leakes and possibly rekindle their friendship with one another.

“It really sucks to be in this place with NeNe. I’m not concerned about us being the best of friends again, but I can’t stand walking around knowing that she hates me,” Bailey shared before the sit-down. “This has been a long time coming for us to sit down and have a conversation. I feel like we deserve to at least have a mutual respect for each other.”

The conversation began with Leakes addressing an issue with something Bailey had said on the show in the past. Bailey had previously considered her friendship with Leakes to be “toxic,” which the former Glee star took offense to.

“‘Toxic’ is heavy because I thought I was a good friend to Cynthia. So I thought that was a stretch. I thought the word was nasty,” Leakes shared on the show.

The two women then discussed other harsh comments they have made towards each other. Bailey recalls times when Leakes has publicly described the model as “weak.” The argument then turned abrasive, with Leakes eventually leaving the room because she was getting emotional. This prompted Bailey to then apologize for her role in their feud. She then asked Leakes to hug her after her apology, which Leakes agreed to. Leakes also eventually took accountability for her actions toward Bailey and the two agreed to be cordial.

Before the women forgave each other on television, Leakes had hinted that the two were in a better place. When asked about if she would be attending Bailey’s upcoming wedding to Mike Hill, Leakes said she would go if she was invited. The model and entrepreneur is set to marry the sports news reporter in October 2020.