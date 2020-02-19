‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Speaks Out After Rapper Pop Smoke Is Murdered In Her Hollywood Hills Home

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star confirmed a shooting took place at her rental home.

Teddi Mellencamp is speaking out following the shooting death of rapper Pop Smoke in her Hollywood Hills home. The 38-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a message to Instagram confirm that the home she and her husband Edwin Arroyave were renting out through a third-party agency was the site of the fatal shooting early Wednesday morning.

A few hours after news of the 20-year-old rapper’s death made headlines, the pregnant Bravo star posted a message with a black background and red heart as she revealed that she was notified about the tragedy by the leasing management company that oversees her rental property. Mellencamp also offered prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim.

The reality star and life coach closed off comments to the post, and she noted that she would not be commenting further as she has no details on the tragedy other than what has been reported in the news.

As reported earlier today, Pop Smoke (real name Bashar Barakah Jackson) was shot to death by a group of masked assailants in what appeared to be a home invasion situation in the early morning hours at a California mansion.

In a statement to Radar Online, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the killing took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the Hollywood Hills home that Pop Smoke was reportedly renting from Mellencamp and her husband, who works as a security firm CEO. The murder suspects are reportedly still at large and no arrests have been made in the case.

It was not revealed how long Pop Smoke had been allegedly renting the home from Mellencamp and her husband or if she had ever met the up-and-coming rap star.

Last year, Realtor.com revealed that Mellencamp had listed a Hollywood Hills home for sale ($3.2 million) or for lease ($17,000 a month). Mellencamp and her husband originally bought the contemporary-style home in 2011 for $1.8 million. The home was built in 1978 and was extensively renovated.

The lavish property, located in the prominent Hollywood Hills neighborhood known as Olympus Cove, was seen on multiple episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when the daughter of rock legend John Mellencamp first joined the Bravo reality show in Season 8. It is unclear if this is the same home that Pop Smoke was murdered in, as it is possible that the wealthy Mellencamp-Arroyaves could own other properties in the California area.

Some fans have speculated that social media made Pop Smoke a target. On Tuesday night, the rapper posted a video of himself opening gifts with tags that displayed the address of the home where he was living, according to NBC News.