‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Shares Heartbreaking News About Painful Loss Via Instagram

The Bachelor Colton Underwood shared a devastating update for his fans on Wednesday as he revealed that he had to say goodbye to his beloved dog Sniper. Colton shared a sweet message and a handful of photos on his Instagram page detailing the news and his fans stepped up to lend their support.

The Bachelor fans who have followed Colton on social media since he first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette surely knew about Sniper. The black labrador made an appearance on The Bachelorette as well as The Bachelor and had his own Instagram page.

In one Instagram post from The Bachelor star last December, Colton shared an emotional note about how important Sniper has been to him.

“This dude doesn’t know how much he has helped me in his 14 years of life (103 in dog years) – through depression, anxiety and stressful situations having Sniper by my side has been the best remedy I could have ever hoped for. Love you buddy, can’t wait to see what this next year has in store for us my best friend,” Colton wrote.

Sadly, it looks as if Sniper and Colton didn’t have as much time left together as The Bachelor star had hoped. In his new Instagram post, Colton revealed that Sniper has now passed away. Even though fans already knew how much Colton loved his pal, the caption he included with the series of photos certainly sealed the deal and tugged at the heartstrings of all pet lovers.

The Bachelor fans immediately shared their love and support. The post had 26,000 likes in a mere 20 minutes along with more than 500 comments.

“Oh man so sorry bud! He was an awesome dog,” wrote fellow The Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstmann.

“I’m so sorry for your fur baby loss. My old girl is 14 and I can’t imagine the pain I will feel. You’re in my thoughts,” wrote a fan.

“So sorry for your loss! Sniper was a legend!” shared someone else.

“There is no way. I am so sorry Colton. I lost my two labs two years ago and I know how much of a heart aching pain this is to lose Sniper. Praying for you my friend,” detailed the comment left by another follower of Colton’s.

For the most part, Colton seems to be doing great these days. He’s still with his Bachelor final rose pick Cassie Randolph and he’s hinted that he may propose at some point this year. He’s promoting a book he wrote and fans may even get to see him on a Bachelor summer spinoff in a few months.

Despite all of these positives, Colton is clearly heartbroken right now. Luckily, The Bachelor fans made it clear they’ve got his back.