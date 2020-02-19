Kelis Discusses Her New EP & Stuns In Just A Green Leather Jacket & Denim Shirt For ‘SSENSE’

It’s been a while since Kelis dropped some new music but it seems that she’s preparing a project that fans will get to hear very soon.

The “Caught Out There” hitmaker sat down with Ruth Gebreyesus for SSENSE and spilled some details about her forthcoming material.

While Kelis is used to releasing albums, it seems the singer will be dropping an EP this time.

“I’ve written a good portion of it, but I had to be away [to do that]. You know like you give a baby a pacifier? It’s soothing,” she said.

“I have a clear understanding of where I’m starting, I don’t know that it’s going to be that when it’s done,” the “Get Along With You” songstress continued.

According to The Official Charts, the last time she dropped an album was in 2014, Food, which peaked at No. 20 in the U.K.

Kelis has yet to give the EP a name and hasn’t given any hint for when fans can expect to hear it. However, she did state the pleasures she finds within music.

“The energy you get from people on stage, or sometimes, you’ll hear a song you’ve heard a million times, but it strikes you differently. It happens often when performing. All of a sudden I’m like, “Why didn’t I ever sing that harmony?” And now I can’t fathom this song without that harmony.”

The “Trick Me” chart-topper recently moved to a farm with her family and admitted that she’s glad to be away from the big city and not be in “the mix.”

For the publication, Kelis did a stunning photoshoot that saw her looking nothing short of amazing.

The “4th of July (Fireworks)” entertainer stunned in a wash effect denim shirt which she buttoned up all the way to the top. She wrapped herself up in a long leather green coat that fell down to her knees. Kelis opted for no trousers and displayed her legs.

For the accessories, she put on an eye-catching multicolored hat and wore gold dangling earrings, a bracelet, and numerous rings. Kelis pulled back her dark hair and styled it in one huge plait. She applied a coat of red nail polish and opted for a glossy lip.

Kelis shared three photos from the shoot to her Instagram which saw her posing from multiple angles.

For her caption, she wrote that the secret ingredient is herself.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 5,500 likes and over 130 comments, proving to be popular with her half a million followers.