‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Adam’s Bombshell Proposal

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, February 20 bring an unexpected kiss, an unexpected proposal, and an unexpected guest who leaves the Newman gala in deadly chaos before it’s all over.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) connect during the gala, according to SheKnows Soaps. Not only do they know each other well, but also they genuinely see into each other. Nick sees Phyllis lashing out at others to protect her heart, while Phyllis sees how much Nick’s relationship with Victor (Eric Braeden) has shaped his life. Because of the pull between them, Nick and Phyllis kiss, enjoying a brief moment of happiness together before things go haywire.

Meanwhile, Nick’s most recent ex-girlfriend, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), gets quite a shock when Adam (Mark Grossman) proposes. Overcome with emotion, Adam drops to one knee and pops the question to Chelsea. At long last, these two see the opportunity to get back everything they lost when Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) kidnapped Adam and caused the cabin where she held him to explode. It has been a long and twisting road, but the moment is not lost on either Adam or Chelsea. All these years later, Chelsea is ready to say yes to marriage with Adam and reunite their family along with Connor (Judah Mackey). It is a perfect moment before a terrible tragedy rocks the party.

Finally, the Newman Enterprises gala is crashed, resulting in chaos. Billy (Jason Thompson) thinks the entire celebration is one significant exercise in hypocrisy since Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is celebrating Victor (Eric Braeden), who lives life on his own terms. After all, Billy also only wants to live life on his terms, and Victoria will not hear of it. To her, Billy is spiraling out of control and back into his addiction and bad habits. Billy is bitter, no doubt. He decided to dress up in his finest and pay tribute to Victor even though Amanda (Mishael Morgan) warns him the whole thing is a terrible idea.

Unbeknown to either Amanda or Billy, Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) is still in Genoa City, and he has his eyes on his ex-fiance. Amanda has no clue that Ripley is skulking in the shadows, just waiting for the right moment to exact his revenge on her. She follows Billy to Top of the Tower, leaving Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) surprised to see her. Ripley sees Amanda and Billy together, and he snaps, causing a life-threatening situation.