Bing Beverage Model Kiki Passo Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini Top & Tight Jean Shorts

Brazilian-born American model Kiki Passo took to Instagram and stunned her 989,000 followers with a sizzling update that showed her rocking a skimpy black bikini top that showcased her assets and a pair of tight white jean shorts that flaunted her enviable curves.

For the brand new snapshot, Kiki was photographed against a white backdrop. She sat on a black stool, spreading her legs as she looked straight to the camera with a fierce look on her face. Kiki sported a pair of high-waisted white denim shorts that clung to her curves, pairing them with a black bikini top that showcased her enormous chest and left plenty of her flat tummy exposed. The top also had extra strings that crisscrossed around her toned midriff.

Kiki added a couple of accessories to complete her sexy ensemble, including two bangles — one in yellow gold and the other in white gold. Kiki had her long, blond locks parted in the middle and hanging down in soft beachy waves over her shoulders, grazing her cleavage.

Kiki’s makeup application included a touch of warm-toned blush and a shimmering highlighter. She wore a pink shade on her lips and sported darkened brows, smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, and thick mascara.

In the caption, Kiki mentioned about her photos being “boring” and that she added a “stool” to make her photo look more interesting to viewers. According to the geotag, the model was in Miami, Florida. Kiki did not disclose any details about her outfit, but she did tag the people responsible for her stunning lashes and gorgeous hair.

The model’s latest update earned a lot of love, as fans flocked to Kiki’s social media page to shower her with compliments and praises. Her followers hit the like button over 20,000 times and left more than 190 comments under the sizzling post. Some fans were short on words, opting to drop a flame emoji instead.

“You’re insane,” fellow social media influencer Jessica Bartlett commented on the post.

“Whoever said that OBVIOUSLY doesn’t appreciate natural beauty and raw talent!” one follower commented, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“It’s too early in the morning here, I wasn’t ready for all of that!!!!” another admirer chimed in.

“You are beautiful and a dream,” a third fan added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, the blond beauty posted another sizzling hot update that wowed her legion of fans. In the previous photo, Kiki was seen rocking a black swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline that boasted her ample decolletage. She sported an acid-washed jean jacket that was half-way taken off to expose more skin.