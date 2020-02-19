Abigail Ratchford Gets Sultry In Lacy Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford‘s latest Instagram photo featured the model wearing little-to-nothing while she sat in a bed of rose petals. The 28-year-old model showcased her bust in black, skimpy lingerie.

Abigail wore a see-through corset bodysuit with a top that slipped off her shoulders. The low-cut lingerie flaunted her ample cleavage and sun-kissed skin. She let her long, lean legs stretch out on the floor of flowers, placing one hand on her leg. One long-stemmed ruby-red rose lay by her knees. She paired the sexy lingerie with black, strappy platform heels.

Her long, black locks tumbled down her chest in elegant waves. Her hair was deeply parted and shined in the light.

Abigail kept her gaze slightly off-camera, giving serious bedroom eyes. Her makeup, as per usual, was done to exception, with her dark eyebrows perfectly arched and framing her face. Her lashes were thick and luxurious, and they fanned out and curled upwards. Black eyeliner rimmed her olive green eyes. She wore bronzer on her cheeks, which made her look even more tan. Icy white highlighter was swept over her cheekbones and onto her nose. Her plump pout was lined with a cocoa-colored lip liner, and filled in with a nude-pink matte lipstick. Her long nails were lacquered with a white polish.

She captioned the photo, in part, with a rose and several flame emoji.

As of press time, the sultry photo garnered close to 100,000 likes and more than 600 comments. Fans of the “Queen of Curves” were quick to bombard her comment section with compliments and statements about how much they loved her look. While some chose to comment by solely using the heart-eye and flame emoji, others wrote lengthier statements to the brunette bombshell.

Some were in awe of her beauty.

“ELEGANT and GORGEOUS,” wrote a fan, using all-caps for emphasis.

“Beauty in perfection,” said another, adding a string of heart-eye emoji.

Others loved the red rose setup.

“Look on point,” complimented a follower, including a rose.

Still, others came with the jokes.

“Please marry me and divorce me and then take half,” one user wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is not the first time that Abigail has used rose petals for a photo shoot. She seemingly changed into several different outfits for this same shoot. For one, she wore an entirely sheer, pink ensemble as she sat in the roses and let the petals fall from her hands. In another shot, she appeared absolutely naked with nothing but flower petals in careful consideration.