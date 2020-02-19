Sommer Ray Sticks Out Her Tongue & Bends Over To Reveal Cleavage In A Blue Bikini During Her Bahamas Visit

In Wednesday’s Instagram share, ravishing Sommer Ray tried to blend in with a mostly blue-colored scene she encountered while visiting The Bahamas. The Los Angeles-based athletic model rocked a tiny turquoise bikini as she stood on the sand in Nassau while being photographed against a true blue sky and the western part of the turquoise Atlantic Ocean.

Also in the picture, the blue sail of a recreational boat and a multi-hued blue beach umbrella were captured in the colorful background that included other sun worshippers sitting around on a mostly sunny day.

While fluffy clouds floated in the sky, a very tan Sommer stuck her tongue out as she posed while bending down from her tiny waist. In doing so, the 23-year-old social media influencer revealed her cleavage pouring out of a scanty bathing suit top. She buried her feet in the sand as she slightly spread her legs apart, allowing her enviable thigh gap to appear.

For her seaside shot, Sommer decided to wear her long brown locks down. She had brushed back her thick tresses, which looked messy, while some strands hit the front of her outfit while the rest fell behind her. Her big eyes were closed when the camera clicked the shot in which she wore subtle makeup. Applications included darkened and shaped eyebrows, black mascara, and natural-colored lipstick. Her nearly perfect white teeth gleamed as scrunched up her face, acting as goofy as ever.

Sommer’s 23.7 million followers were immediately enamored by her most recent Instagram update. Within an hour of going live, the post earned more than 509,000 likes and 2,228 comments.

Some people used emoji to say how they felt about the uplifting upload. Others wrote out their thoughts about the multi-talented phenom, with some making requests — like one fan who offered Sommer a sweet promposal.

Others were not quite so aggressive.

“Love everything about you,” stated one admirer, who added two heart-eye face emoji.

“Sup sommer can I get a high-five,” requested a second follower, who added a wide-eyed face and a high-five emoji.

“Thank you for making my day,” remarked a third fan, who added three red heart emoji.

“Is there any way of getting a booty without having thighs of steel lmao,” asked a fourth Instagram user.

Sommer does not often find herself while visiting exotic island destinations as she wears body bearing bikinis to suns by the sea. Typically, this American entrepreneur is often seen on social media while rocking workout attire or while modeling her own creations as she remained stateside.