Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Throwback With Big Sister Britney Spears, Says She Learned ‘From The Best’

Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared with her fans a few throwback photos showing her with her older sister Britney Spears. Speaking about making hotels and buses “feel like home,” the mom-of-two explained that she “learned from the best.”

The songwriter shared a photo of herself in a bathtub with her long hair clipped up and the book, Jesus Calling, in her hand. Her eyes are not on the book, though, as she glances over at her 1-year-old daughter Ivey Joan, smiling as she spots her young daughter looking back at her. Standing at the bottom of the bathtub, Ivey stands on her tip-toes peering over at her mom.

With the caption, Jamie Lynn explained that she has had to make hotels and buses “feel like home” for a while. Now with her own flourishing career as a songwriter and an actress, Jamie Lynn often travels and gets to make those same memories with her own daughters. Before asking her followers to swipe to the other photos she shared, she explained that she learned how to make those places feel like home “from the best.”

The first throwback photo shows a young Jamie Lynn sitting on her big sister’s lap on what appears to be a tour bus. Britney is wearing a red shirt and has her long blonde hair up in a ponytail as she embraces her younger sister. Both Spears sisters are smiling for the photo.

A second throwback photo shows Jamie Lynn and Britney walking outside in a city with a bodyguard. Although Britney looks comfortable and happy in the photo, Jamie Lynn looks nervous as she stands behind, yet close, to her older sister.

Britney took the music world by storm when she was a teenager and traveled all over the world. Often in tow was her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Now, Jamie Lynn is making her own moves and making memories with 1-year-old Ivey Joan and 11-year-old Maddie Briann.

She tagged the photo location as “Planes, Trains, and Rainbows.” Within the first two hours of posting the photo, the series of photos had over 33,000 likes from Jamie Lynn’s more than 1 million followers along with plenty of comments.

“Love the pictures of you and britney nice memories when you were younger,” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “I always LOVED how close you and your sister are. She seems like such an amazing big sister very lucky,” including pink heart emojis in her comment.

Jamie Lynn Spears didn’t respond to the comments from fans, but there is no doubt they loved seeing the throwback photos of her with big sister Britney.