Brunette Bombshell Melissa Riso Shows Off Killer Stems In Sexy Black Bodysuit

Melissa Riso is showing off her killer stems for fans in another smoking hot bodysuit. Over the past few weeks, the model has been flaunting her gorgeous figure on Instagram in a number of different one-pieces. Just yesterday, she stunned in a tight gray bodysuit. Earlier today, the model did a color swap and went for a more subtle look in a black bodysuit.

In the stunning new update, Riso appeared in a photo studio where she struck a pose in front of light gray background. The California native showcased her killer figure in the incredibly high-cut, curve-hugging black bodysuit, which also showed off her beautifully toned and tanned stems as well as her defined hip bones. She went braless under the scandalous ensemble, leaving virtually nothing to the imagination.

Riso put one hand on her hip and the other in front of her, showing off her fresh new French manicure. She added some sparkle to the outfit by wearing a giant black top hat with a ton of rhinestone detailing and a sparkly strap. For the occasion, she wore her long and luscious locks down and waved as they fell all the way down past her chest. Per usual, she also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

In the caption of the post, she geotagged her location in Los Angeles, California and also shared a quote for fans. In just a short time of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 4,000 likes in addition to over 80 comments and that figure only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to let her know that her body was on point while many others raved over the NSFW outfit.

“You are beautiful and a dream,” one fan gushed, adding a series of pink heart emoji.

“I love daydreaming and thinking about you!!!,” a second social media user added.

“Very beautiful body curves are beautiful,” another commented in addition to a few flame emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Riso sizzled in another scandalous bodysuit, that time in a photo by the pool. While clad in a gray one-piece that showcased her pert derriere, the model also flaunted her toned and tanned legs once again. She added a jean jacket to the ensemble and like her most recent social media share, that one earned her a ton of likes and comments from her loyal fans.