Sadie Robertson Criticized For Sitting On Husband’s Shoulders And Holding Puppy High Up In The Air

Some of Sadie's followers worried that she was putting her puppy in danger.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson posed with her cute new puppy for a series of photos, and the way she was holding her furry friend in one snapshot was criticized by a few concerned fans.

On Tuesday, Sadie took to Instagram to share a set of three images with her 3.7 million followers. In all of them, the 22-year-old Christian author, TV personality, and podcast host was sitting on the shoulders of her husband, 21-year-old Auburn University student Christian Huff. Sadie was holding the couple’s new female puppy, Cabo. The trio appeared to be on the roof of a parking garage.

In the first and third photos, a laughing Sadie was holding her fluffy white fur baby in the crook of her right arm. In the second snapshot, the bubbly former Dancing with the Stars competitor was smiling at the camera as she held little Cabo high up over her head. Sadie was only using her right hand to keep the cute canine aloft. Cabo was looking down at the pavement far below her as Sadie balanced the pooch’s belly on the palm of her hand. It was this photo that alarmed a few of Sadie’s followers. They suggested that it was dangerous to hold Cabo up so high.

Most fans who criticized Sadie’s pose chided her gently, letting her know that they simply had her puppy’s well-being in mind.

“Everyone adores you Sadie, but you need to be called out on the second picture. Please do NOT hold your puppy like this!” read one response to her post.

“Accidents happen please keep your dog safe, one slip and its hurt,” another fan wrote.

A few responses were a bit more critical.

“Why would you do that to your baby? Poor dog is terrified. I don’t ‘know’ you but I did think better of you,” one commenter remarked.

However, many of Sadie’s fans let her know that they thought her photos were cute and funny. A few joked that Cabo looked like baby Simba in The Lion King movie when Rafiki holds the cub up for all his future animal subjects to see.

“That second pic. I thought this was cheer stunt and the dog was a Pom Pom,” one fan quipped.

Sadie didn’t respond to any of the critical comments, nor did she answer any of the numerous questions about what breed her dog is.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sadie announced that she and Christian had adopted a puppy last month. She revealed that their adorable bundle of fur’s full name is Cabo Pop Huff. The canine’s middle name is short for “Poppins,” and her first name was inspired by the location of Sadie and Christian’s honeymoon.