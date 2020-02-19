Neil Young Calls Donald Trump ‘A Disgrace To My Country’ In Open Letter To The President

Neil Young has launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump in an open letter he wrote to the United States’ commander in chief. The legendary Canadian-born musician shared the screed on his website, Neil Young Archives, and asserted that Trump is “a disgrace to [his] country.” Young, who was recently naturalized as an American citizen, accused the president of “mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with friends around the world.”

Rolling Stone observed that Young seemed particularly incensed at Trump’s persistent use of his anthemic song, “Rockin’ in the Free World.” Young has requested on a number of occasions that the track not be used at the president’s rallies. However — despite the singer-songwriter’s best efforts — his pleas appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

“‘Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World’ is not a song you can trot out at one of your rallies,” Young wrote. “Every time ‘Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World’ or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying US citizen who does not support you. Me.”

The letter was published in Young’s NYA Times Contrarian, an online publication on the singer’s site. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Young continued his diatribe against Trump, arguing that former president Barack Obama was “a better man than you are.” Towards the end of the passionate missive, the rock star expressed high regard for presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

“One of your opponents has the answers I like…He is not popular with the democratic establishment because unlike all the other candidates, he is not pandering to the industries accelerating Earth’s climate crisis, the end of the world as we know it. He is truly fighting for the U.S.A. His initials are B.S. Not his policies.”

Rolling Stone reported on January 23 that Young became a citizen of the U.S. 54 years after he illegally gained access to the country in a Pontiac hearse. The singer explained to his fans on his website that the process had been delayed because of the “good moral character” clause on the immigrant application, which related to his honesty regarding the consumption of marijuana.

His open letter to Trump is the latest in a number of public condemnations the musician has made against the president. In 2018, The Inquisitr reported the musician took to his blog to criticize Trump’s denial of climate science. That criticism came after Young lost his home in the California wildfires and Trump cited the cause of the fires as “mismanagement,” rather than climate change.