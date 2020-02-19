Kindly Myers Lives Up To Her ‘Professional Smokeshow’ Status In Revealing White Bikini

Kindly Myers showed off her killer figure for her loyal Instagram followers in a sexy, white-knit bikini. As fans of the model know, Myers has been putting on a sexy display in recent weeks by showing off her sculpted figure in a variety of different bikinis. Earlier today, the smokeshow added another revealing shot to her feed while clad in some seriously skimpy swimwear.

In the shot, the model struck a pose in profile, leaning against a big, wooden beam under what looked like a tiki hut. Looking toward the ground, the “professional smokeshow” showed off a beautiful application of makeup that included purple eye shadow, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light pink lip gloss. She wore her long, highlighted locks down and slightly messy, wearing the part off to the side.

The model showed off her world-famous figure in a sexy knit top that dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of sideboob. The scandalous thong-style bottoms featured floss-like sides and showed off her round booty as well as her toned, tanned stems.

In the caption of the post, she tagged the photographer and credited Swimsuit USA for the swimwear. The photo has only been live on her page for four hours, but it’s already earning a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the photo has garnered over 13,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Many of Myers’ fans raved over her gorgeous figure, while countless others were left speechless and opted to use emoji instead of words. A few more simply dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.

“Wow you look so delicious amazingly delicious sexy sexy lady I love you honey,” one Instagrammer raved.

“Never a bad pic. Always beautiful Kindly. Happy Hump Day,” a second social media user added in addition to a few red heart emoji.

“Wow this girl number one,” another commented, adding a number of flame emoji to the end of their post.

This is not the first time in recent days that the model sported some skimpy swimwear. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in a fiery red swimsuit. She wore the outfit unzipped in the middle to showcase plenty of cleavage for the camera. The outfit was also high cut to expose her long, lean stems. Like her most recent post, that one garnered a ton of attention from her loyal fans.