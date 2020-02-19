‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: The Days Of Victor’s Life

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, February 19 bring Victor’s friends and family together to mark the momentous occasion of half a century of Newman Enterprises. Victor’s friends and foes gather and reminisce about some of his most significant highs and lows.

Victor (Eric Braeden) flashed back on his reunion with his mother. Then, Nick (Joshua Morrow) welcomed everyone to the gala honoring the family business and its founder. Victor took the microphone and relayed that he started the business selling soap out of the trunk of his car. Then Victor flashed back to the company’s 25th anniversary when John Abbott (Jerry Douglas), Jill Abbott (Jess Walton), Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John), and Brad Carlton (Don Diamont) helped honor him.

Then Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) spoke, and she recalled how she and Victor met. Nikki admitted she wouldn’t have the life she has now if not for Victor. She flashed back on sneaking into Victor’s office dressed as a cleaning lady. Back in the present, Victor declared his love for Nikki, and they kissed while everybody applauded.

Then Victoria (Amelia Heinle) spoke about her father. She noted that Victor is the only man she could count on to catch her when she falls. Victoria also mentioned taking over as head of Newman. After that, nick (Joshua Morrow) took the microphone and noted that the suit and tie was never his thing, but Nick remembered his father giving him his first office. Abby (Melissa Ordway) stood up and praised her dad for teaching her to be strong. Even Adam (Mark Grossman) took his turn, earning glances between his other siblings. Adam stressed that he wished for a genuine reconciliation for himself and Victor. Then, Adam and Victor hugged.

Jack stood up and discussed how their rivalry defined them both. He flashed to memories of Victor ranting and destroying the office. Jack noted that there would never be another man like Victor Newman. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) took her turn, and she spoke about their complicated relationship and remembered their dating during her 20s. After Ashley, Paul (Doug Davidson) talked about Victor leaving a life-long impression on him. Finally, Jill said hi to Victor, and she remembered times when she flirted with The Mustache. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) interjected that there’s never a dull moment with Victor around.

In a flashback, Victor remembered being abanded by his mother, and his brother Matt (Robert Parucha) stood up and discussed the same situation. Then Victor flashed to confronting his father. In the present, Matt said how happy he is that he and Victor found each other as adults.

Finally, Victor stood to thank everybody. Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) walked up to Victor, and they all discussed how much they missed Neil. Then, Nikki revealed one more surprise. Noah (Robert Adamson) made a name for himself in London as a photographer, and a gallery of lifesize photos lit up, thrilling everybody. When everybody left, Victor let his wife know that the celebration had been far more than he expected, and they kissed.