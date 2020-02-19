Kara Del Toro Flaunts Killer Figure In Tie-Dye Crop Top & Miniskirt

Model Kara Del Toro took to Instagram to show off her curves in a tie-dye crop top with a matching miniskirt on Wednesday. The beauty’s update included three photos that captured her in different poses wearing the sexy red and white outfit.

Kara’s top featured a low-cut neckline and strings that tied around her neck. The top also had a seam down the middle, which drew the eye to her voluptuous chest. The matching miniskirt hugged Kara’s body, highlighting her curvy hips and slender waistline.

One photo saw Kara as she stood outside next to what appeared to be a service counter at an outdoor bar. The photo showed her body from the middle of her thighs up. The model looked especially happy as she held her arms above her head and wore a big smile on her face. Her eyes were closed as she looked down. She stood with one hip out to the side, accentuating her killer figure.

The two remaining pictures caught Kara from a side angle sitting on the counter. She was holding a bottle of the popular soft drink Fanta. She leaned back on one arm with her legs crossed. In one snap, Kara held the bottle close to the camera while she flashed a smile. In the remaining image, Kara had a serious expression on her face as she placed the bottle on her thigh.

Kara’s hair had a deep part and fell down her back in loose waves. Her eyes were framed with sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a rose shade of lipstick. She accessorized with a shell necklace.

The post was a hit, garnering over 12,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, she mentioned that the drink and the outfit made her happy.

The post undoubtedly made many of her followers happy, as some of them gushed over how pretty she looked.

“You look gorgeous in these, Miss Del Toro!” one Instagram user wrote.

“You make me happy,” said a second follower.

“You make that Fanta look so good,” a third admirer told Kara.

There probably aren’t many things that Kara couldn’t make look good — especially when it comes to clothing. The beauty has a killer figure and a sharp sense of style — and she likes to showcase both on social media. On a recent trip to Bali, she looked sensational wearing a red bikini.