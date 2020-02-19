‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers & Speculation: Hannah Brown Seemingly Eliminated As A Contender For The Gig

The Bachelorette spoilers had suggested that ABC might give last year’s lead Hannah Brown another shot at finding love by having her back as the lead again this spring. However, it looks like that’s not going to be the case, as she has just been added to a handful of Dancing with the Stars tour dates that would directly conflict with filming The Bachelorette.

Each year, the new season of The Bachelorette stars filming in mid-March and completes in early May. The show always debuts at some point in May, so there really isn’t any wiggle room to change up the filming schedule.

Up to this point, Hannah had only been scheduled to do one single stop of the current Dancing with the Stars live tour and she did that a few weeks ago. Doing just one tour date seemed a bit unusual, given that she won last season and her partner Alan Bersten is doing the tour. Hannah also hasn’t really had any other solid commitments, so doing the tour would have seemed like a natural next step for her.

Since Hannah wasn’t doing the DWTS tour, it seemed like she would still be available to do The Bachelorette again if she was interested and still single. Despite the fact that she briefly appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, blogger Reality Steve says that she isn’t involved in the rest of Peter’s season. At this point, she does remain single.

Based on the scoop from a new Instagram post shared by the DWTS page on Wednesday afternoon, it seems that Hannah is now going to be too busy this spring to hand out roses again. The show has just revealed that she has just been added to additional tour dates running from March 24 through 29.

Given the fact that The Bachelorette will be in the early stages of filming at this point, it seems to effectively eliminate Hannah from the list of contenders. Granted, five of the six dates are in California, with one in Arizona. Some might speculate that there could be a way for Hannah to do those tour dates and still film as the lead for The Bachelorette. However, that would be tough, if not impossible, to pull off.

Who seems likely to be the next Bachelorette instead? ABC will be making an announcement in just a few weeks, and typically, one of Peter’s final four ladies would get the nod. However, a lot of fans feel as if there aren’t necessarily any realistic options this time around.

It’s still not known for certain which lady, if any, Peter is with now. A lot of The Bachelor fans believe that it may be Madison Prewett, and if she isn’t with Peter, she could be considered a frontrunner to be The Bachelorette. Of course, Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier, and Victoria Fuller can’t absolutely be ruled out as options either. However, Reality Steve has said he doesn’t think any of them will be picked.

If The Bachelorette isn’t going to be Hannah or any of Peter’s top four, then ABC needs to look deeper into Peter’s group or pull in someone from a past season. For example, Tia Booth’s name has popped up as a possibility. In addition, fans have also pondered if the network might choose former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestants Tayshia Adams or Kendall Long.

Does this Dancing with the Stars announcement absolutely rule Hannah out as The Bachelorette? Who will be handing out roses this spring? Fans will be quite curious to find out and an answer will be coming soon.