Bang Energy Model Natalia Garibotto Stuns In Zebra Print Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto just sent the pulses of her 2 million followers racing after she uploaded two sizzling new snapshots to Instagram Wednesday, February 19, wearing the tiniest of zebra print bikinis. The said two-piece was slightly too small for the stunner and it struggled to contain her ample assets.

Natalia’s bikini top was a classic triangle cut, with a low neckline that flaunted her enviable cleavage. Tiny spaghetti straps provided support over her shoulders and two others wrapped around her back. Showcasing her taut stomach and flat abs, Natalia teamed the skimpy top with a pair of matching bottoms that featured an itty-bitty fabric that covered her modesty. The bottoms were held by the same thin straps as the top that hugged Natalia’s slender waist and tied on one side.

Natalia was photographed in what seems like a hotel room, although she did not disclose the exact location. In the first photo, Natalia posed in the doorway with one leg crossed in front of the other. She was holding onto one side of the sliding door’s frame while her right elbow leaned on the opposite frame while smiling and closing her eyes. In the next snap, Natalia was looking straight into the camera with a sultry gaze. She seemingly tugged at her bikini thong as if to tease her fans more.

The Miami-based model accessorized with a three-layered choker necklace and sported a gold bangle to match. She wore her long blond hair heavily parted to the side and styled straight that fell on her back. She wore minimal makeup that consisted of well-defined brows and faux lashes.

Usually, Natalia shares where her outfits are from, tagging fashion brands in her caption or the photo. Unfortunately, in the current post, she did not mention anything about her sexy swimwear.

Natalia’s fellow Instagram models and internet admirers flocked to the comments section of the new update and showered it with compliments on her killer curves, while some others raved about her beauty. The post received a lot of love from her followers, getting more than 57,000 likes and upwards of 320 comments in just two hours of being live on the social media platform.

“You get a pass bc you look the way you do,” fellow model Jessica Bartlett commented on the post.

While another fellow Miami model Genesis Lopez left three heart-eyes emoji.

“No caption ever needed! Your beauty speaks for itself! You are so unbelievably stunning,” a follower wrote.

“You look absolutely phenomenal! Looking like this, who needs captions?” another social media user added.