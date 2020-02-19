Candice Swanepoel Leaves Little To The Imagination In An Impossibly Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini And Body Chain

Candice Swanepoel flaunted her incredible bikini body in her latest Instagram share, and her 14.1 million followers are loving the sight.

The smoking hot snap was uploaded on Wednesday and became an instant hit with the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s massive following. A geotag on the post indicated that the heavily-filtered photo was captured in Jamaica, where the 31-year-old traveled to shoot the latest campaign for her Tropic of C swimwear line. She was seen standing in the middle of a doorway and staring off into the distance, all the while looking absolutely stunning in a minuscule bikini from her brand that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

Candice sent pulses racing in her slinky two-piece that boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern and left little to the imagination. The set included an impossibly tiny top with triangle-shaped cups that covered only what was necessary. It also featured a scandalous neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage — though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

On her lower half, the South African bombshell sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as revealing. The animal-print piece showcased Candice’s toned legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thin string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and toned abs.

Further accentuating the catwalk queen’s slender frame was a dainty body chain that wrapped loosely around her waist. She also added a set of pendant necklaces and rings to give her ensemble some sparkle. Her blond tresses appeared slightly damp and fell messily in front of her face, and she opted to go makeup-free to let her natural beauty shine.

Fans were quick to shower the beauty’s latest Instagram appearance with love. It has racked up over 101,000 likes after just three hours of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, many with compliments for Candice’s jaw-dropping display.

“Most beautiful girl in the world,” one person wrote.

Another called Candice “a true goddess among us.”

“So fab, I love you so much,” commented a third.

“Perfection,” quipped a fourth.

Candice often models pieces from her Tropic of C swimwear line on Instagram. Another recent addition to her feed saw her sporting an itty-bitty black bikini from the brand while posing on a long, wooden raft. Fans went wild for that photo as well, which they awarded more than 127,000 likes.