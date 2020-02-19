Savannah Prez Shows Off Amazing Fitness Transformation In Before-And-After Instagram Post

On Wednesday, Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez showed her Instagram followers just how much her dedication to fitness has transformed her body. In a rare before-and-after post, Savannah revealed that she looked completely different before she started working out regularly. In the before photo, she rocked a mismatched bikini and seemed considerably younger and slimmer. Her hips and thighs were narrow, and the photo showed no hint of the bulging quadriceps that she’s become known for. Although she had a trim physique at the time, her midsection and face were also slightly rounder.

In the video showcasing her current body, Savannah wore a pink sports bra and navy blue briefs. She lifted the sports bra higher to reveal more of her abs and twisted her legs repeatedly to flaunt the muscle tone in her legs.

In the caption, she said that the post was inspired by a message sent by a fan, which thanked the brown-haired beauty for being open about the hard work required to maintain her fitness. She also reiterated that she has not used any “fancy diets,” “sexy teas,” easy resistance exercises, or “quick fixes” to build her body.

The post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was posted and more than 240 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for Savannah’s post.

“My absolutely fav IG fitness page,” one fan wrote. “You’re real & I appreciate that!”

“Awesome, you have come a long way,” another added. “You look amazing.”

“The changes in you are impressive, now your legs are huge and your waist is smaller,” a third commenter remarked. “It always inspires me to see the results of people, you are so admirable.”

“This is what’s hard work and dedication gets you!” a fourth fan gushed. “You inspire so much Savannah. Omg you’re [sic] transformation is incredible”

While she doesn’t regularly share photos from her pre-fitness days on Instagram, Savannah regularly shows fans the results of her hard work in the gym. In a previous photo, she rocked a flattering tan crocheted bikini and shared more words of motivation in her caption.

“I get asked all the time how I do stay motivated to go to the gym and eat healthy for years and years,” she wrote. “Simple: I do this for ME and I do this because I LOVE fitness and my body & health is everything to me.”

The post has been liked close to 30,000 times as of this writing.