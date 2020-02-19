Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Curvy Derriere In Tight Jeans

Ashley Alexiss gave fans an eyeful of her curvy backside in the latest update that was shared on her popular Instagram page. As her fans know, the model regularly floods social media with photos from collaborations with online fashion retailers and earlier today was no exception. This time, the bombshell added another smoking hot shot to her feed in a fashion-forward outfit.

In the gorgeous new photo, the model appeared in the middle of a sidewalk, facing her backside to the camera and looking over her shoulder. The Boston native looked causal but comfy in an outfit from popular online retailer Fashion Nova that included a loose fitting black sweater and a pair of skintight jeans that hugged her body and showcased her bubble butt.

Alexiss wore her long, highlighted locks down and straight as they fell all the way down her back. She added a pair of oversized black sunglasses to her look and they covered up the majority of her face. From what was visible in the image, the social media star also rocked a stunning makeup application that included blush, highlighter, pink lipgloss, and foundation. In the caption of the update, Alexiss gave fans one of her secrets and since it went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention.

In addition to 11,000 likes, the post has racked up over 100-plus comments and that number only continues to grow with time. Some of Alexiss’ fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more dropped a line to let the bombshell know that they wanted to purchase an outfit from Fashion Nova and many others chimed in with emoji.

“What kind of jeans are those? My booty needs some help,” one fan asked.

“Mam it’s true, You are most most beautiful girl in the all world and all Universes and I want make your best employee, if you want and I need the best job by your best help,” another gushed, adding a few red heart emoji.

“Looking really good in those jeans!!!,” a third social media user raved.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Alexiss has showed off her famously curvy figure. A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Alexiss sizzled in another NSFW outfit. Once again, she left little to the imagination in a low-cut black top that offered generous views of cleavage. Over the outfit, she sported a wine-red colored cardigan and looked picture-perfect.