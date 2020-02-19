Julianne Kissinger Shows Off Her Famous Cleavage In Smoking Hot Instagram Post

Instagram influencer Julianne Kissinger looked smoking hot for her 5.5 million followers in a new social media post she shared this Wednesday.

The model has been raising the temperature on her Instagram feed all week, teasing her millions of fans with racy pictures of herself and today was no exception.

In her post, the five-foot-five model is seen posing in a red, cropped Coca Cola t-shirt that managed to display her famous cleavage. The social media star’s top was successful both in looking cute as well as showing off an ample amount of Kissinger’s voluptuous chest. The top was also a wise choice for the Instagram model to show off her tanned and toned midriff.

For her bottoms, the model opted for tiny, light-blue denim short-shorts that were akin to underwear. The shorts helped to highlight the model’s curvaceous derriere.

The bombshell accessorized the look with adorable, dangling cherry earrings, adding a flirtatious vibe to the sizzling-hot outfit. She wore her brunette and blonde hair in a mid-length ponytail and let her hair cascade down her back, while letting some bangs sweep down on the right side of her face.

Her makeup looked flawlessly done as she sported lash extensions, a bronze eyeshadow, pink blush, and a light pink lipstick. The model’s nails stood out from the look as they were painted in a bold black polish that exuded rockstar energy.

The stunner, who usually directs her smoldering gaze directly into the camera, looked entranced by a book or magazine that she was holding up in front of her in the photo.

Kissinger put her gorgeous figure on display while sitting on top of a kitchen sink in a private residence, likely her own. The model had captioned the picture “would you let me sit on your kitchen counter?” followed by a wink-face emoji.

The 27-year-old California native had tagged the location as San Diego, California, assuring her millions of fans that she was not far away from home.

Tens of thousands of fans had instantly approved of the photo accumulating as many as 17,000 likes within the first 20 minutes of going live. Hundreds of comments were also shared with the social media star praising her look and figure.

“Superb, like them earrings too,” one user shared.

“Stunning pic, incredible,” a second admired added.

“You’re so sweet, so stunning,” a third fan commented.

“You look amazingly gorgeous,” a fourth user chimed in.

This post comes nearly a day after the social media sensation shared a racy picture of herself grabbing her bare chest, which garnered over 100,000 likes, per The Inquisitr.