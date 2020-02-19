‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Stuns Fans In Semi Sheer Bodysuit As She Is Caught ‘Casually Napping’

Tiffany Toth recently showcased her modeling skills on Tuesday, February 18, with her new Instagram post.

The Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in a revealing outfit that showed off her incredible figure.

Toth lay on her back on a round rug boasting an elegant zebra print in black and white. The blond bombshell positioned her torso slightly arched forward as she crossed one leg over the other, in a pose that accentuated the natural curves of her body. Toth placed one hand on her head while resting the other alongside her body. Toth posed for the picture in Orange County, California, while she did not share the specific location of her photo shoot.

The blond bombshell sported a white bodysuit that contrasted nicely with her sun-kissed skin. The suit featured a sheer fabric from the waist down, while the top part was solid white. The garment boasted thick strap that narrowed at the top, right before going around Toth’s neck.

The bodysuit included high-cut legs that bared quite a bit of skin on Toth’s strong hips. In addition, the suit also had a plunging neckline that came down to her sternum, showing off a bit of the model’s cleavage.

Toth paired her bodysuit with sheer robe in light mint green. The garment featured white lace details around its edges for a vintage look. The California native wore her robe open at the front and spread around her, adding texture and color to the photograph.

Toth’s makeup was very much in tune with that theme. She rocked a thick black liner that gave her a cat-eye and a generous amount of mascara. A shimmery brown shadow further added to her eye makeup. On her lips, the 33-year-old sported a bright red lipstick that further added to her pin-up look.

Her golden blond hair was styled in perfect curls that scattered around her head on the rug.

The photo proved to be popular, garnering more than 7,700 likes and upwards of 150 comments in under a day of being published. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her good looks, and to compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo, captured by Spike Marble, as Toth revealed by the tag in her caption.

“[I]ncredible sleeping beauty, simply gorgeous,” one user chimed in.

“You are always hermosa,” replied another one, using the Spanish word for beautiful.

“This is such a gorgeous photo of you,” a third fan raved.