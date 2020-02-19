Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Sizzles In Orange Crop Top & Matching Underwear

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her revealing outfit.

On Wednesday, fitness model Bianca Taylor uploaded yet another tantalizing Instagram post for her 707,000 followers to enjoy.

The provocative photos, taken in Los Angeles, California, show the stunner sitting seductively on a white countertop in a sizable kitchen. In the first image, Bianca spread her legs, as she raked her fingers through her hair. She lifted up her chin and gazed directly into the camera with her mouth slightly open. She changed up her pose for the following photo by lowering her hand.

The personal trainer sizzled in a tiny long-sleeved orange crop top and a pair of matching underwear. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top, much to the delight of her audience. The revealing ensemble also showcased her toned midsection and long, lean legs. Bianca accessorized the sexy look with her signature silver hoop nose ring.

For the photos, the raven-haired beauty styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, a striking application that included subtle contour, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and matte nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know which of the two photos they prefered. She also encourage fans to click on the link in her Instagram bio, which will direct them to her personal website.

Many of Bianca’s admirers flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on the photo set.

“Both are great shots but I’mma [sic] have to go [with] number 2 B [sic],” wrote a fan.

“Lovely! #1 is my fave,” added another Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, noted that they had difficulty choosing a favorite between the two images.

“Both are beautiful pictures,” said one follower.

“Why not both,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

The model took the time to interact with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon amassed more than 10,000 likes.

The 26-year-old is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on Instagram. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by sharing sizzling snaps, in which she wore red lace lingerie. That post has been liked over 23,000 times since it was uploaded.