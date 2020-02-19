Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Dazzles In Jeweled Crop Top & Semi-Sheer Skirt For Brit Awards Red Carpet Look

Ashley Roberts — who rose to fame as a member of the Pussycat Dolls – attended the BRIT Awards last night in London, United Kingdom, which took place at The O2 Arena.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker dazzled in a nude-colored crop top with thin straps. The garment had jewels embroidered all over and displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. Robers matched the look with a skirt of the same color that was semi-sheer and fell to the floor. The sparkly number made the performer look like a princess and helped her stand out among the other amazing looks on the red carpet.

Roberts held a white fluffy bag in her hand and accessorized herself with small dangling earrings. She sported her wavy shoulder-length hair down and opted for black mascara and a glossy lip.

The “Don’t Cha” chart-topper shared two photos of herself posing on the carpet from different angles on Instagram.

In the first pic, Roberts faced the camera with a smile. She placed both arms beside her and shimmered in the light.

In the next slide, the “I Hate This Part” songstress held her skirt up from the side and rocked an over-the-shoulder pose. She flashed her teeth and radiated beauty.

For her caption, she thanked the BRITs for having her attend their ceremony this year and expressed that she enjoyed working for the Heart team on the red carpet.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist and makeup artist, Lisa Laudat, fashion stylist, Thomas George Wulbern, fashion designers, Celia Kritharioti and Alia Zaki Ali, and Lara Heems who created the jewelry.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 350 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 540,000 followers.

“You are so beautiful!… what I would give to look this amazing!” one user wrote.

“You looked sensational!!” another shared.

“Glad you had a great night!! you looked unrealllll,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow Ashley, you look incredible,” a fourth fan commented.

