Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Her Toned & Curvy Body As She Provocatively Poses On A Hillside Deck

Vanessa Hudgens appeared to be in tip-top shape while being photographed on a redwood deck built on a hillside somewhere in Los Angeles. Her precarious position, for which she seemed to possibly be enacting a difficult yet modified yoga pose, was posted on Thursday, representing the High School Musical star’s most recent Instagram update.

For the shot, the brunette bombshell bent her arms at the elbow, with one hand brushing up against the side of her head. Her other arm, which was facing the lens, was bent at the wrist, indicating a move that could be interpreted as an exaggerated morning stretch. As Vanessa took on this unique stance, she showed off her powerful arm muscles and her super flat stomach, with her ribs very much in evidence.

So was her cleavage, thanks to the two-piece ensemble she wore. The top resembled a bra, while the bottom looked like dance shorts cut high on the beauty’s long, lean legs while sitting high on the waist. For the update, the 31-year-old entertainer had one leg slightly lifted with her toe pointed as the other foot took on most of her weight. While standing in this provocative way, Vanessa arched her back, thus featuring her bodacious booty.

Her very long, straight locks fell down the back of her body, hitting at the bottom of her shapely rear end. She stretched her head upward while she appeared to close her eyes as a blue sky punctuated by wispy clouds served as part of the background that also offered a skyline view in the distance and a selection of rich and tropical vegetation at the forefront.

Vanessa’s 37.9 million followers were enthusiastic about her most recent Instagram update. Nearly 700,000 followers clicked “like” on the post, while more than 2,700 people wrote comments within less than an hour of the upload going live.

Some followers were satisfied to leave emoji — including fire, heart-eye faces, red exclamation points, dog prints, and bear heads — on the update, while others wrote about their feelings.

“Absolutely stunning. Wish your future to be as bright as your sunny day,” remarked one follower, who added a sparkling star emoji.

“So glad I called off work for this,” stated a second follower, adding a frowning face and praying hands emoji.

“I literally love you,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“I need some water. Way too thirsty,” mused a fourth fan.

Vanessa reportedly broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler, last month. Now she seems to be focused on her personal best, regularly posting humorous “Thirsty Thursday” updates on Instagram.

Meanwhile, People recently stated that the star has slowly moved on to date Los Angeles Lakers player, Kyle Kuzma.