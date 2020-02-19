Olivia Culpo Shows Off Lavish Lifestyle, Posing On Private Jet With Two Furry Friends: ‘Snug Life’

Olivia Culpo showed fans a glimpse of her lavish lifestyle earlier today with a few photos taken inside a private jet. As fans who follow the supermodel know, Culpo regularly jets across the globe, traveling to different appearances and other gigs as part of her booming career. In the latest double-photo update shared for fans, the bombshell showcased her beauty and elite status.

In the first photo in the series, the Rhode Island native was all smiles, sitting in the passenger seat of a luxurious private jet with a teddy bear on her lap. In the seat next to her was an even bigger teddy that had a big red ribbon tied around its neck. Culpo was dressed to impress for the trip, rocking a black dress that hit at her upper thigh to show off her tanned legs. The former Miss Universe completed the outfit with a pair of black slides and a matching purse.

For her travels, the model wore her long, dark locks down and styled with the majority of her hair hitting just at her chest. She also appeared to be rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Culpo did not share her travel plans. However, last week she enjoyed a quick trip to France and shared a number of photos from the getaway.

In the caption of the shot, Culpo simply wrote “snug life.”

Since the post went live, it’s earned a ton of attention from fans. In addition to over 62,000 likes, the post racked up over 180 comments in just over an hour. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to rave over Culpo’s beauty while others expressed their jealousy over the private jet. A few more were left speechless and commented with emoji instead of words.

“Love this so much! Safe travels,” one fan gushed, adding a series of crying-face emoji.

“You’re so pretty,” a second social media user added in addition to a few pink heart emoji.

“Now that’s a dream life,” one more fan chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the model shared another glimpse into her glamorous life. In the post, she showed off her fashion sense in a black outfit. In addition to a crop top and tight leather pants, Culpo told fans that she had pillows on her feet. She also tagged the luxury brand Bottega Veneta. That photo also earned her plenty of attention from fans with thousands of likes and comments.