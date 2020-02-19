Sara Underwood Puts On Busty Display In Pearl Bodysuit In Dreamy New Picture

Sara Underwood showed off her famous physique on Wednesday, February 19, when she took to her Instagram page to post a snapshot of herself in a plunge top.

The blond bombshell and adventurer dazzled her 9.3 million Instagram followers in the sizzling photo that saw her in a skintight outfit that highlighted her ample cleavage.

Underwood stood in a three-quarters pose, with her front and left side facing the viewer. The former Playboy Playmate of the Year posed on a rocky beach as the rough waters of the ocean raved in the background. The setting sun colored the sky in tones of baby pink and purple, giving the picture a dreamy, whimsical quality.

Underwood did not add a geotag to her post to indicate where she was when the photo was taken. In her caption, she simply stated that she was on a date night that included dinner and drinks, in addition to a stop at the coast to watch the sunset.

The model — who currently lives in a tiny cabin she and her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling, built together in Washington state — rocked a semi sheer bodysuit in a light pink tone that matched her fair complexion. The suit boasted a plunging neckline that came down to Underwood’s stomach, leaving quite a bit of her cleavage fully exposed. She opted to not wear a bra underneath. The garment featured pointy gold studs throughout its bodice and long sleeves.

The 35-year-old stunner teamed her bodysuit with a pair of denim pants that sat just above her bellybutton, hugging her slender midsection. The mom jeans included distressed patches down its thighs and knees, adding an edge to Underwood’s otherwise dreamy look. As she revealed in the caption, her whole outfit was by Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as an ambassador and model.

Her top is called “my pearl bodysuit” while her pants are the “can’t help feeling distressed mom jeans.”

As usual, her fans loved her post. In under an hour of being published, the photo attracted more than 20,400 likes and upwards of 100 comments, suggesting it will continue to rake in interactions as they day progresses.

Instagram users took to the comments section to share their admiration for Underwood, while using the opportunity to rave about her beauty.

“I always wonder if I will ever run into you when we are out adventuring,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a yellow heart emoji.

“Amazing scenery as always,” replied another fan, including a winky emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are one beautiful woman,” a third fan chimed in.